Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automotive fuel transfer pump is one of the essential components of an automobile. Earlier automotive fuel transfer pumps were primarily used for transferring fluids; however, now-a-days they are finding application in the improvement of overall vehicle as they increase fuel efficiency of the vehicle.
Among the various types of automotive fuel transfer pumps, the fuel supply pump held the largest share in 2017 in terms of value.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Market
The global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ 50080 million by 2026, from US$ 48680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7%% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Scope and Segment
Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bosch
Denso
Continental Automotive
Aisin Seiki
Delphi
Johnson Electric
…
Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
Fuel supply pump
Fuel injection pump
Transmission oil pump
Engine oil pump
Vacuum pump
Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger car
Commercial vehicle
Heavy vehicle
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Share Analysis
