Global Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Self-Piercing Rivets (SPR) includes a process of joining two or more pieces of similar or dissimilar material by driving a rivet piercing the top sheet and then fortifying it within the bottom sheet without piercing it thereby forming a mechanical interlock. In other words, self-piercing rivets include a mechanical joining process for fastening similar sheet materials, primarily steels and aluminum.

The key trend observed in the global automatic self-piercing rivets market is the growing demand from premium vehicle segment.

The global Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets market size is projected to reach US$ 17230 million by 2026, from US$ 14900 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.9%% during 2021-2026.

Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Henrob

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Bollhoff

ECKOLD

Almac

Aluminum

Zinc

Others

Conventional Vehicles

New Energy Vehicles

The Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

