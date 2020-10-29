Lupus Market Trends Analysis, Growth Estimation, Size Projection, Sales Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Industry Dynamics By 2023

Lupus Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis by Type (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Neonatal Lupus, Others), Treatment (NSAIDS, Corticosteroid, Antimalarial Drug, Biologics, Other), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Region-Global Forecast till 2023

Lupus Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) analysed the Global Lupus Market for the forecast period till 2023. As per MRFR analysis, the lupus market can rise at 11.2% CAGR in the study period. By 2023, the lupus market value can exceed USD 1.48 Bn. The report delivers indispensable insights about the global lupus market that can aid investors in making right decisions. Factors that are expected to drive the market, along with possible threats on the market are elaborated in the report. Potential growth opportunities that the lupus market hold is discussed in the report. Segment assessment of the lupus market is done for maintaining precision of the market assessment. Regional evaluation of the lupus market is done to understand the progress of the market across different regions of the globe. Finally, study of renowned lupus marketers and their strategies are detailed in the report.

The increases in cases of systemic autoimmune disease, such as lupus, is creating significant demand for robust treatments. Major regulatory bodies and medical institutions are raising funds, backed by government, to provide effective medical solutions to inflammation throughout the body (characteristics of lupus). These can support the expansion of the lupus market through the review period. Skin, kidney, joints, blood vessels, heart, lungs, and brain are organs that are effected in lupus.

Lupus patients are highly prone to COVID 19, thus boost in their treatment regimen is observed that can contribute to the market expansion. Increase in prevalence of lupus, rigorous research and development activities, and ongoing medical advancements for systemic lupus treatment can bolster the expansion of the market in the years to come.

Lupus Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the global Lupus Market is done by treatment, types, and end user.

The type-based segment of the global lupus market are drug-induced lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus, neonatal lupus, and cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The systemic lupus erythematosus segment can hold the major share of the global market as their prevalence is observed to rise, along with increase in drug development in past few years.

The treatment-based segments of the lupus market are antimalarial drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and biologics among other.

The end user based segments of the lupus market are diagnostic laboratories, hospital & clinics, and others.

Lupus Market Regional Assessment

Trends and regional forces acting on the lupus market is studied for Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and MEA. The lupus market in the Americas is likely to thrive along the review period, reveals MRFR regional assessment. North America is expected to secure the highest revenue for the regional market due to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector. In Europe, the lupus market is likely to be led by Germany. As per MRFR regional study, Europe can hold the second largest share of the global lupus market due to extensive research and development activities. The presence of modern healthcare equipment can promote the expansion of the market. The growing demand for effective treatment options, along with the rising prevalence for lupus can bolster the expansion of the market across the analysis period. In APAC, the rise in initiatives taken by governments and the availability of reimbursement policies can support the market rise through the study period. MEA lupus market can rise at steady pace across the review period.

Lupus Market Key Players

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cadila Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, Lycera Corporation, Eli Lily and Company, and Merck KGaA are some key players that are functioning in global lupus market, as listed by MRFR.

