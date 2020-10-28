Enterprise Content Management Market Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts

Market Snapshot

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study has revealed that the global enterprise content management market is set to expand exponentially at 17% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 80 Bn by the end of 2023.

Market Synopsis

The factors responsible for the business content management market ‘s growth include the emergence of advanced technology, growing IT landscape, and a large volume of business data. Developments in cloud and analytics technology, as well as ongoing social collaboration tools integration, have expanded the outlook for what ECM solutions can do. Adoption of enterprise content management technology, provides data protection and flexibility in operation. This, in turn, is likely to speed up the market players’ revenue creation over the next few years. Furthermore, the technologies launched by the main players would undoubtedly benefit the expansion of the market. In addition , the increasing demand for optimizing business processes and increasing efficiency is boosting the adoption of content management for enterprises.

However, the use of cloud computing as the basis for document management systems has both benefits and drawbacks. Although it provides easy access and reduced maintenance efforts, it also poses potential safety risks and does not provide complete control. On the other hand, collecting data from a single view to provide good opportunities and boost competitiveness in the management of enterprise content.

Get Free Sample Copy Report of Enterprise Content Management [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3915

Market Segmentation:

By component, the global enterprise content management market has been bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment is sub-segmented into enterprise record management, enterprise web content management, digital asset and rich media management, social content management, and others. The service segment has been sub-segmented into technology and integration service, consulting service, and, application support & maintenance service.

By deployment, the global enterprise content management market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the enterprise content management market has been bifurcated into small and medium enterprise, and, large enterprise.

By vertical, the global enterprise content management market is segmented intoBFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail, energy & power, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In addition , the increasing demand for optimizing business processes and increasing efficiency is boosting the adoption of content management for enterprises.

However, the use of cloud computing as the basis for document management systems has both benefits and drawbacks. Although it provides easy access and reduced maintenance efforts, it also poses potential safety risks and does not provide complete control. On the other hand, collecting data from a single view to provide good opportunities and boost competitiveness in the management of enterprise content.

Europe is an significant growth area for the global content-management enterprise market. Rapid industrialization coupled with advances in technology is expected to increase demand for gasoline. Another driving factor for growth in the regional market is the rising demand from end user industries.

It is estimated that Asia Pacific experiences a sharp increase in business growth. Growth is due to digitisation and the growth of IT infrastructure. Morevoer, Latin America and MEA are projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing preference of cloud companies and the increasing need for IT services by the government sector.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the major players profiled in the report are Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (India), Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.), Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Alfresco Software (U.K.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (Canada), and Xerox Corporation (U.S.).

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-content-management-market-3915

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]