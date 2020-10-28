Global Laboratory Glassware Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Laboratory Glassware market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Glassware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laboratory glassware refers to a variety of glass-made equipment used for scientific experiment and other work in science, especially in Chemical Laboratory, Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory and Food Testing Laboratory. Laboratory glassware includes beakers, bottles, burettes, flasks, funnels, measuring cylinders, petri dishes, pipette and pipette tips, slides, stirring rods, test tubes, tubing, vials, etc. With good corrosion resistance property, glassware is widely applied in laboratory of many fields.
The industry’s leading manufacturers are DWK Life Sciences, Corning and Quark Enterprises, with revenues of 4.204 percent, 2.942 percent and 2.659 percent, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Glassware Market
In 2019, the global Laboratory Glassware market size was US$ 3146.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3277.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Laboratory Glassware Scope and Market Size
Laboratory Glassware market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Glassware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laboratory Glassware market is segmented into
Container
Measurer
Filter
Others
Segment by Application, the Laboratory Glassware market is segmented into
Chemical Laboratory
Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory
Food Testing Laboratory
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Glassware Market Share Analysis
Laboratory Glassware market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Glassware product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Glassware sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
DWK Life Sciences
Corning
Quark Enterprises
Bellco Glass
Wilmad-LabGlass（SP Industries）
Hamilton Laboratory Glass
Kavalierglass
BOROSIL
Hilgenberg
Glacier Glass Works
Eagle Laboratory Glass Company
Jencons Glass Industries
Sibata Scientific Technology
Promax
Glassco Group
Cosmo Laboratory Equipment
Hario
Pioneer Scientific Instrument
SCAM Lab Glass
Sichuan Shubo
Huaou Industry
North Glass
Tianbao Glass Instrument
Shanghai Heqi Glassware
Jianghai Instrument Fitting
Kahotest Citotest Labware Manufacturing
Haimen Shengbang Laboratory Equipment
Yadong Glassware
