Global Thick Film Heater Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Thick Film Heater market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thick Film Heater market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thick film heater is based on silk screening of conductive and resistive inks, which are deposited with different compositions and layers, depending on the electric specifications required, on materials such as PET and PVC.
Thick film technology makes the product very flexible, with limited dimensions, ensuring a high thermal uniformity as well as low energy consumption.
The leading manufactures mainly are Chromalox, Ferro Techniek, WATLOW, Noritake and NIBE. Chromalox s is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 14% in 2016.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thick Film Heater Market
In 2019, the global Thick Film Heater market size was US$ 98.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 131.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Thick Film Heater Scope and Market Size
Thick Film Heater market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thick Film Heater market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Thick Film Heater market is segmented into
Metal Thick Film Heater
Ceramic Thick Film Heater
Segment by Application, the Thick Film Heater market is segmented into
Appliances
Medical Equipment
Industrial
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Thick Film Heater Market Share Analysis
Thick Film Heater market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thick Film Heater product introduction, recent developments, Thick Film Heater sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Chromalox
Ferro Techniek
WATLOW
Noritake
NIBE
Midas
Tempco
Thermo Heating
Sedes Group
Datec Coating
