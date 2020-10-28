Global Optical Isolators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Optical Isolators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Optical Isolators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An optical isolator, or optical diode, is an optical component which allows the transmission of light in only one direction. It is typically used to prevent unwanted feedback into an optical oscillator, such as a laser cavity. The operation of the devices depends on the Faraday Effect (which in turn is produced by magneto-optic effect), which is used in the main component, the Faraday rotator.
In electronics, an opto-isolator, also called an optocoupler, photocoupler, or optical isolator, is a component that transfers electrical signals between two isolated circuits by using light. Opto-isolators prevent high voltages from affecting the system receiving the signal.[2] Commercially available opto-isolators withstand input-to-output voltages up to 10 kV[3] and voltage transients with speeds up to 10 kV/μs.
In 2019, the global Optical Isolators market size was US$ 677.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 894.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Optical Isolators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Isolators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Optical Isolators market is segmented into
Polarization Dependent Optical Isolator
Polarization Independent Optical Isolator
Segment by Application, the Optical Isolators market is segmented into
Telecom
Cable Television
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Optical Isolators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Isolators product introduction, recent developments, Optical Isolators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Molex (Oplink)
Finisar
Thorlabs
AC Photonics
Corning
Oz Optics
Altechna
Electro-Optics
O-Net
Optek
Flyin Optronics
Agiltron
General Photonics
Cellco
Gould Fiber Optics
