Global Tractor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction.

The leading players in this market are Deere, New Holland, AGCO, Kubota, Claas, Same Deutz-Fahr, Kuhn and etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tractor Market

In 2019, the global Tractor market size was US$ 34550 million and it is expected to reach US$ 37410 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Tractor Scope and Market Size

Tractor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tractor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Gearbox, the Tractor market is segmented into

Engaging Sleeve

Synchronizer Shifting

Power Shifting

Segment by Application, the Tractor market is segmented into

Farming

Transport

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tractor Market Share Analysis

Tractor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tractor product introduction, recent developments, Tractor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

John Deere

CNH

Same Deutz-Fahr

Fendt

Kubota

Class

Mahindra

MTZ（Minsk）

Escorts

ITMCO

YTO Group Corporation

Lovol Heavy Industry

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group

Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing

Changzhou Changfa

