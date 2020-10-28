Global Vacuum Pump Brake Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Vacuum Pump Brake market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vacuum Pump Brake market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vacuum pump brake is a larger diameter vacuum chamber. There is a pusher (or pistons) mounted with a central diaphragm in the chamber and divide it into two segments. One connects to the atmosphere and the other connected to the engine intake manifold by pipeline. Vacuum pump brake can help shorten the brake distance and decrease the damages to the brake level.

Currently, there are many players in the market of Vacuum Pump Brake report, Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis, Continnetal, TRW, Mando, Bosch, HUAYU, Nissin Kogyo, Hitachi, Dongguang Aowei, Wanxiang, Zhejiang VIE, Zhejiang Jingke and some others are playing important roles in Vacuum Pump Brake industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more concentrated in the future.In the past few years, the price of Vacuum Pump Brake shown a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Vacuum Pump Brake. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

In 2019, the global Vacuum Pump Brake market size was US$ 5572.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6235.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Vacuum Pump Brake market is segmented into

Mechanical Type

Electric Type

Segment by Application, the Vacuum Pump Brake market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Aisin Seiki

Hyundai Mobis

Continnetal

TRW

Mando

Bosch

HUAYU

Nissin Kogyo

Hitachi

Dongguang Aowei

Wanxiang

Zhejiang VIE

Zhejiang Jingke

FTE

APG

BWI Group

