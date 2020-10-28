Global Irrigation Controllers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Irrigation Controllers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Irrigation Controllers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.
The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as Skydrop，Weathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Irrigation Controllers Market
In 2019, the global Irrigation Controllers market size was US$ 1437.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2414.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Irrigation Controllers Scope and Market Size
Irrigation Controllers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irrigation Controllers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Irrigation Controllers market is segmented into
Smart Controllers
Tap Timers
Basic Controllers
Segment by Application, the Irrigation Controllers market is segmented into
Farms
Orchard
Greenhouses
Sports Grounds
Turfs & Landscapes
Golf
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis
Irrigation Controllers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Irrigation Controllers product introduction, recent developments, Irrigation Controllers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
The Scotts Company
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio Inc.
Weathermatic.
Gilmour
Orbit
Skydrop
Raindrip
Gardena
