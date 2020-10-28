Global Chiral HPLC Column Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Chiral HPLC Column market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chiral HPLC Column market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Chiral HPLC Column market, Chiral HPLC column is an instrument used in chiral column chromatography which can separate chiral isomers (enantiomeric compounds).
Chiral column chromatography is a variant of column chromatography in which the stationary phase contains a single enantiomer of a chiral compound rather than being achiral. The two enantiomers of the same analyte compound differ in affinity to the single-enantiomer stationary phase and therefore they exit the column at different times.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chiral HPLC Column Market
In 2019, the global Chiral HPLC Column market size was US$ 106.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 172.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Chiral HPLC Column Scope and Market Size
Chiral HPLC Column market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chiral HPLC Column market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Chiral HPLC Column market is segmented into
Cellulose
Cyclodextrin
Protein
Other
Segment by Application, the Chiral HPLC Column market is segmented into
Commercial Separations
Analytical/Small-scale Separation
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Chiral HPLC Column Market Share Analysis
Chiral HPLC Column market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Chiral HPLC Column product introduction, recent developments, Chiral HPLC Column sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Daicel Corporation
Merck (Sigma-Aldrich)
YMC
Phenomenex
Restek Corporation
Avantor Performance Materials
Shinwa Chemical Industries
Guangzhou Research and Creativity Biotechnology
Sumika Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
Osaka Soda (Shiseido)
