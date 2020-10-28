Global Metal Tube Rotameter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Metal Tube Rotameter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Metal Tube Rotameter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Metal Tube Rotameter is basically a variable area flow meter. The differential pressure across the annulus area is constant and the flow rate is measured as a function of the position of annulus area created by float position. The position of the float is sensed by a magnet and indicated on the dial in terms of flow rate.
Europe was the largest consumption market with a market share of 25.83% in 2012 and 25.07% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.76%. North America and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 20.72% and 20.83% in 2016.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Tube Rotameter Market
In 2019, the global Metal Tube Rotameter market size was US$ 506.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 715.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Metal Tube Rotameter Scope and Market Size
Metal Tube Rotameter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Tube Rotameter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Metal Tube Rotameter market is segmented into
Class 4.0
Class 2.5
Class 1.6
Class 1.0
Segment by Application, the Metal Tube Rotameter market is segmented into
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Food industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Metal Tube Rotameter Market Share Analysis
Metal Tube Rotameter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Metal Tube Rotameter product introduction, recent developments, Metal Tube Rotameter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ABB
Forbes Marshall
Brooks
Yokogawa
Swagelok Company
Parker Hannifin
OMEGA Engineering
TOKYO KEISO
Siemens
Chemtrols
Nixon Flowmeters
