Global Industrial Shredder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Shredder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Shredder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An industrial shredder is a machine used for reducing the size of all kinds of material. Industrial shredders come in many different design variations and many sizes. Some examples of materials that are commonly shredded are: tires, metals, car wrecks, wood, plastics, and garbage. There is no common use of an industrial shredder as they can shred paper as well as wood, plastic, metal including a whole car depending on the size and design of the industrial shredder. The industrial shredder is commonly used to process materials into different sizes for separation or to reduce the recycling cost of transport but a primary use is the upgrading of the material by shredding metals, plastics, aluminium, metal and cars and as well as waste materials such as municipal solid waste or nuclear waste, medical waste, hazardous waste including common garbage.

China is the largest consumption region of industrial shredder, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption region of industrial shredder, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 22% in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Shredder Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Shredder market size was US$ 830.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 935.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Shredder Scope and Market Size

Industrial Shredder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Shredder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Shredder market is segmented into

Single Shaft Industrial Shredder

Two Shaft Industrial Shredder

Four Shaft Industrial Shredder

The classification of industrial shredder includes single shaft industrial shredder, two shaft industrial shredder and four shaft industrial shredder, and the proportion of single shaft industrial shredder in 2016 is about 49%.

Segment by Application, the Industrial Shredder market is segmented into

Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE)

Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW)

Paper – Reject Recycling

Wood Waste Recycling

RDF Recycling

Others (Plastic Metal)

The others (plastic metal) holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 24% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Shredder Market Share Analysis

Industrial Shredder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Shredder product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Shredder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

China Shredder

Weima

Lindner-Recyclingtech

SSI Shredding Systems

Untha

Vecoplan

Genox

Erdwich

Granutech-Saturn Systems

Forrec srl

ZERMA

Allegheny

Cresswood

AVIS Industrial

Shred-Tech

I.S.V.E

William

Jordan Reduction Solutions

Brentwood

WAGNER

Franklin Miller

BCA

Harden Industries

