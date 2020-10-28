Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Loss-in-Weight Feeders generate a controlled, absolutely constant mass flow, as required in mixing processes or extruder infeed.

Loss-in-weight feeders can be used for both small to medium feeding ranges. They work with extreme precision under optimum ambient conditions. They are very flexible and can handle bulk solids, liquids and even poorly flowing products. They are used in many continuous processes such as feeding extruders requiring a high level of short-term feeding consistency. They are also used in the food industry and in laboratories by means of appropriate storage containers and adapted feeding devices. The design varies from compact constructions to modular concepts depending on usage.

First, as for the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry, the top 10 manufacturers occupied 26.61% of production market share in 2017. The top five manufacturers are Hapman, Novatec, Acrison, FLSmidth and Coperion K-Tron which are close to 31.58% market share in 2017. The Hapman, which has 6.55% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry. The manufacturers following Hapman are Novatec and Acrison, which respectively has 5.11% and 4.95% market share in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market

In 2019, the global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market size was US$ 420.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 547.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Scope and Market Size

Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is segmented into

Single Screw Gravimetric Feeder

Twin Screw Gravimetric Feeder

Others

Segment by Application, the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Plastics

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Share Analysis

Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) product introduction, recent developments, Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hapman

Novatec

Acrison

FLSmidth

Coperion K-Tron

HAF Equipment

Schenck Process

GIMAT

Gericke

Motan-colortronic

Plastore

GEA

Brabender

Sonner

TBMA

Kubota

Tecnetics Industries

MERRICK Industries

