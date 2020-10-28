Global Diverter Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Diverter Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diverter Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Diverter Valves market, Diverter Valves are proven, simple slide type 3 Way Valves which allows transfer without disrupting line operation. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.

The price of Diverter Valves is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

In 2019, the global Diverter Valves market size was US$ 181.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 249.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Diverter Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diverter Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Diverter Valves market is segmented into

Electric Diverter Valves

Manual Diverter Valves

Segment by Application, the Diverter Valves market is segmented into

Food and Drinks

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Diverter Valves Market Share Analysis

Diverter Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Diverter Valves product introduction, recent developments, Diverter Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GEA

Coperion

FLSmidth

DMN-Westinghouse

Salina Vortex

Britton Procol Valves

Donaldson Company

The SchuF Group

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Schenck Process

Bezares

