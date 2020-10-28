Global Currency Sorter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Currency Sorter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Currency Sorter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A currency sorter is a kind of financial machines and tools used for sorting cash, mainly including banknote sorter and coin sorter. Some currency sorters are designed to simultaneously scan, denominate, authenticate, count, sort, face, strap and distribute cash with high speed. The primary users are banks, financial institutions, casinos, and large theme parks.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and E.U. The manufacturers in E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Giesecke & Devrient and Delarue have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Japan, Glory has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Liaoning and Shanghai province.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Currency Sorter Market
In 2019, the global Currency Sorter market size was US$ 1841.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3309.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Currency Sorter Scope and Market Size
Currency Sorter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Currency Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Currency Sorter market is segmented into
Small Size
Middle Size
Large size
Segment by Application, the Currency Sorter market is segmented into
Banknote Sorter
Coin Sorter
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Currency Sorter Market Share Analysis
Currency Sorter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Currency Sorter product introduction, recent developments, Currency Sorter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Giesecke & Devrient
Glory
Laurel
Delarue
Toshiba
Kisan Electronics
Julong
Xinda
GRG Banking
Guao Electronic
Harbin Bill Sorter
