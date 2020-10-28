Global Currency Sorter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Currency Sorter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Currency Sorter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A currency sorter is a kind of financial machines and tools used for sorting cash, mainly including banknote sorter and coin sorter. Some currency sorters are designed to simultaneously scan, denominate, authenticate, count, sort, face, strap and distribute cash with high speed. The primary users are banks, financial institutions, casinos, and large theme parks.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and E.U. The manufacturers in E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Giesecke & Devrient and Delarue have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Japan, Glory has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Liaoning and Shanghai province.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Currency Sorter Market

In 2019, the global Currency Sorter market size was US$ 1841.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3309.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Currency Sorter Scope and Market Size

Currency Sorter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Currency Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Currency Sorter market is segmented into

Small Size

Middle Size

Large size

Segment by Application, the Currency Sorter market is segmented into

Banknote Sorter

Coin Sorter

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Currency Sorter Market Share Analysis

Currency Sorter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Currency Sorter product introduction, recent developments, Currency Sorter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Giesecke & Devrient

Glory

Laurel

Delarue

Toshiba

Kisan Electronics

Julong

Xinda

GRG Banking

Guao Electronic

Harbin Bill Sorter

