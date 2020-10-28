Global People Counting System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global People Counting System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global People Counting System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
People counting systems are devices that are used to count the number of people traveling a certain entrance or passage. In retail stores, they are usually deployed to calculate conversion rate and marketing effectiveness and are used in staff planning.
The growth of this market is propelled by the growing retail sector and increase in adoption rate of people counting systems, availability of economical and easy-to-install solutions, and increasing demand from transportation sector for people counting solutions. The advancements in people counting solutions such as availability of 3D people counting and the growing opportunity in emerging markets such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa would provide ample growth opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global People Counting System Market
In 2019, the global People Counting System market size was US$ 952.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2892.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2026.
Global People Counting System Scope and Market Size
People Counting System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global People Counting System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the People Counting System market is segmented into
IR Beam
Thermal Imaging
Video Based
Others
Segment by Application, the People Counting System market is segmented into
Retail
Transportation
Banking & Finance
Hospitality
Sports & Entertainment
Government
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and People Counting System Market Share Analysis
People Counting System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, People Counting System product introduction, recent developments, People Counting System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
RetailNext
Brickstream
ShopperTrak
DILAX Intelcom GmbH
IRIS-GmbH
Eurotech S.p.A.
InfraRed Integrated Systems
Axiomatic Technology
Hikvision
Axis Communication AB
WINNER Technology
Countwise LLC
V-Count
Xovis AG
IEE S.A.
HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH
