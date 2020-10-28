Global Cone Crusher Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cone Crusher market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cone Crusher market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cone crusher is similar in operation to a gyratory crusher, with less steepness in the crushing chamber and more of a parallel zone between crushing zones. A cone crusher breaks rock by squeezing the rock between an eccentrically gyrating spindle, which is covered by a wear-resistant mantle, and the enclosing concave hopper, covered by a manganese concave or a bowl liner. As rock enters the top of the cone crusher, it becomes wedged and squeezed between the mantle and the bowl liner or concave. Large pieces of ore are broken once, and then fall to a lower position (because they are now smaller) where they are broken again. This process continues until the pieces are small enough to fall through the narrow opening at the bottom of the crusher.

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for cone crushers in the regions of Europe and USA that is expected to drive the market for more advanced cone crushers. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, recovery of mining fields, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of cone crushers in developing countries will drive growth in global market. Globally, the cone crushers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of cone crushers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Metso, Sandvik, Terex, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their cone crushers and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific occupied 60% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global cone crushers industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cone Crusher Market

In 2019, the global Cone Crusher market size was US$ 1238.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1536.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Cone Crusher Scope and Market Size

Cone Crusher market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cone Crusher market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cone Crusher market is segmented into

Less than 300tph

300tph-600tph

More than 600tph

Segment by Application, the Cone Crusher market is segmented into

Mining

Aggregate

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cone Crusher Market Share Analysis

Cone Crusher market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cone Crusher product introduction, recent developments, Cone Crusher sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sandvik

Terex

Metso

Astec Industries

WIRTGEN GROUP

Liming Heavy Industry

FLSmidth

ThyssenKrupp

Hongxing Group

McCloskey International

Weir

Puzzolana

Shuangjin Machinery

Chengdu Dahongli

Shanghai Shibang Machinery

Shunda Mining Machinery

Propel Industries

Northern Heavy Industries

Zhejiang MP Mining Equipment

Tesab

