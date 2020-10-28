Global Cone Crusher Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Cone Crusher market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cone Crusher market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A cone crusher is similar in operation to a gyratory crusher, with less steepness in the crushing chamber and more of a parallel zone between crushing zones. A cone crusher breaks rock by squeezing the rock between an eccentrically gyrating spindle, which is covered by a wear-resistant mantle, and the enclosing concave hopper, covered by a manganese concave or a bowl liner. As rock enters the top of the cone crusher, it becomes wedged and squeezed between the mantle and the bowl liner or concave. Large pieces of ore are broken once, and then fall to a lower position (because they are now smaller) where they are broken again. This process continues until the pieces are small enough to fall through the narrow opening at the bottom of the crusher.
In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for cone crushers in the regions of Europe and USA that is expected to drive the market for more advanced cone crushers. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, recovery of mining fields, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of cone crushers in developing countries will drive growth in global market. Globally, the cone crushers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of cone crushers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Metso, Sandvik, Terex, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their cone crushers and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific occupied 60% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global cone crushers industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cone Crusher Market
In 2019, the global Cone Crusher market size was US$ 1238.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1536.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Cone Crusher Scope and Market Size
Cone Crusher market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cone Crusher market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cone Crusher market is segmented into
Less than 300tph
300tph-600tph
More than 600tph
Segment by Application, the Cone Crusher market is segmented into
Mining
Aggregate
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cone Crusher Market Share Analysis
Cone Crusher market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cone Crusher product introduction, recent developments, Cone Crusher sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sandvik
Terex
Metso
Astec Industries
WIRTGEN GROUP
Liming Heavy Industry
FLSmidth
ThyssenKrupp
Hongxing Group
McCloskey International
Weir
Puzzolana
Shuangjin Machinery
Chengdu Dahongli
Shanghai Shibang Machinery
Shunda Mining Machinery
Propel Industries
Northern Heavy Industries
Zhejiang MP Mining Equipment
Tesab
