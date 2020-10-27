Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An automated teller machine (ATM) is an electronic telecommunications device that enables customers of financial institutions to perform financial transactions, such as cash withdrawals, deposits, transfer funds, or obtaining account information, at any time and without the need for direct interaction with bank staff.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market
The global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market size is projected to reach US$ 18180 million by 2026, from US$ 17360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4%% during 2021-2026.
Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Scope and Segment
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
GRG Banking
Nautilus Hyosung
Euronet Worldwide
NCR
Diebold
Hitachi
OKI
…
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Breakdown Data by Type
Cash Dispenser
Automated Deposit Terminal
Recycle Type
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Breakdown Data by Application
Withdrawals
Transfers
Deposits
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Share Analysis
