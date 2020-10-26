Global Transformer Bushings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Transformer Bushings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transformer Bushings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transformer bushing is an indispensable part of electric power transmission equipment utilized to operate reliably and safely. It is an insulated device that facilitates the transfer of current carrying conductor through an earthed conducting obstacle. Transformer bushings are often attributed as a prominent cause of transformer failures. In order to avoid the failure and loss, manufacturers strive to develop reliable, cost-efficient and durable transformer bushings.

Rapid urbanization and significant growth in industrialization are the pre-eminent factors responsible to aid the growth of transformer bushings market.

In 2019, the global Transformer Bushings market size was US$ 391.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 523.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Transformer Bushings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transformer Bushings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Transformer Bushings market is segmented into

Solid Type

Resin Impregnated Paper

Oil Impregnated Paper

Segment by Application, the Transformer Bushings market is segmented into

Industry

Commercial

Residential

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Transformer Bushings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Transformer Bushings product introduction, recent developments, Transformer Bushings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Siemens

ABB

General Electric

Cedaspe

Hubbell

Nanjing Electric HV Bushing

Ankara Seramik A.S

Preis Group

MGC Moser-Glaser AG

ARTECHE Group

