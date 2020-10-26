Global Noise Monitoring Stations Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Noise Monitoring Stations market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Noise Monitoring Stations market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A noise monitoring station mainly consists of measurement instrumentation (sound level meter and weather proof microphone), computer and communication module (router or modem), an optional weather sensor, an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), sensors for vandalism protection, power loss and temperature, a weather proof cabinet and a tilting mast. Noise Monitoring Stations are monitoring stations used to measure noise at airports, construction sites or urban communities.

For industry structure analysis, the Noise Monitoring Stations industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 51.76% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Noise Monitoring Stations industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Noise Monitoring Stations Market

In 2019, the global Noise Monitoring Stations market size was US$ 64 million and it is expected to reach US$ 74 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Noise Monitoring Stations Scope and Market Size

Noise Monitoring Stations market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Noise Monitoring Stations market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Noise Monitoring Stations market is segmented into

Portable Noise Monitoring System

Permanent Noise Monitoring System

Segment by Application, the Noise Monitoring Stations market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Cities

Mining

Port

Construction

Airport

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Noise Monitoring Stations Market Share Analysis

Noise Monitoring Stations market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Noise Monitoring Stations product introduction, recent developments, Noise Monitoring Stations sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bruel & Kjær

Acoem

SVANTEK

AVA Monitoring

Larson Davis (LD)

Sigicom

Norsoni

Casella

Nihon Onkyo Engineering

PCE Instruments

Topsonic Systemhaus

Cirrus Research

NTi Audio

Sonitus Systems

Sinus Messtechnik GmbH

