Global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System removes ions from aqueous streams, typically in conjunction with reverse osmosis (RO) and other purification devices. EDI may be run continuously or intermittently. Electrodeionization is a green solution for deionizing water. With no expensive chemical upkeep and virtually no down-time, electrodeionization units are the future in deionization.
The leading producers in the industry are Veolia, Suez and Ovivo, whose revenues account for 30.42%, 11.57% and 8.01% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, with more than 27 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System Market
In 2019, the global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market size was US$ 973.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1442.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System Scope and Market Size
Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market is segmented into
<10 m3/h
10-30 m3/h
>30 m3/h
Segment by Application, the Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market is segmented into
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Power
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System Market Share Analysis
Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System product introduction, recent developments, Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Veolia
Suez
Ovivo
Hitachi
Evoqua
Rightleder
Hyflux
Pure Water No.1
Hongsen Huanbao
Mar-Cor Purification
Nalco
