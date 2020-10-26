Global Loom Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Loom market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Loom market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Loom is machine or device which is used to produce woven fabric. It is the central point of whole process of cloth production.

Picanol was the greatest manufacturer in the loom industry ,with the reveune market share of 14%, followed by Itema Group, Van de Wiele, Dornier, RIFA, Tsudakoma, Toyota, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery, Tianyi Red Flag, Huasense, Yiinchuen Machine, KINGTEX, Huayi Machinery, Smit, Tongda Group, SPR.Top 5 companies had a combined a market share of 41% of the global total. China was the world‘s biggest consumption and production area in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Loom Market

In 2019, the global Loom market size was US$ 3814.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5722.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Loom Scope and Market Size

Loom market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Loom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Loom market is segmented into

Air Jet Loom

Water Jet Loom

Rapier and Projectile Loom

Water Jet Loom accounted for the largest market share of 47%, followed by the Rapier and Projectile Loom, and the Air Jet Loom

Segment by Application, the Loom market is segmented into

Natural Fibers Industry

Chemical Fiber Industry

Natural Fibers Industry took the majority of the market share of 66%, while the Chemical Fiber Industry took 34%

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Loom Market Share Analysis

Loom market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Loom product introduction, recent developments, Loom sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Picanol

Itema Group

Van de Wiele

Dornier

RIFA

Tsudakoma

Toyota

Jingwei Textile Machinery

Haijia Machinery

Tianyi Red Flag

Huasense

Yiinchuen Machine

KINGTEX

Huayi Machinery

Smit

Tongda Group

SPR

