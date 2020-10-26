Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) is a type of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system that consists of two parallel systems: a dedicated system for delivering outdoor air ventilation that handles both the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and a parallel system to handle the (mostly sensible heat) loads generated by indoor/process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure.
The world leading players in the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market are Johnson Controls, Daikin, Ingersoll Rand, Greenheck Fan Corporation, United Technologies, Nortek, Price Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, LG Electronics, CaptiveAire, DRI Inc, SEMCO, Addison and Desert Aire LLC. These Top companies currently account for more than 70% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market
In 2019, the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market size was US$ 2510.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4442.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Scope and Market Size
Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is segmented into
Cooling Capacity 20 to 40 Ton
Cooling Capacity 40 to 60 Ton
Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton
Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton
Segment by Application, the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is segmented into
Commercial
Residential
Utilities
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Share Analysis
Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) product introduction, recent developments, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Johnson Controls
Daikin
Ingersoll Rand
Greenheck
United Technologies
Nortek
Price Industries
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
LG Electronics
CaptiveAire
DRI
SEMCO
Addison
Desert Aire
