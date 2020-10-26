Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coin-operated amusements include video games, pinball machines, jukeboxes, pool tables, slot machines, and other machines and gaming devices operated by coins or tokens inserted into the machines by individual users. These games are attractive to both children and adults, and can be found in a variety of locations, such as convenience stores, bars, restaurants, grocery stores, truck stops and bus terminals.

Coin-operated Amusement Devices are mainly classified into the following types: Slot Machine, Dance Dance Revolution, Arcade, Racing Type, etc. Slot Machine is the most widely used type which takes up about 38.07% of the total in 2018.

In 2019, the global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market size was US$ 9139.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11660 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is segmented into

Slot Machine

Dance Dance Revolution

Arcade

Racing Type

Segment by Application, the Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is segmented into

Casinos

Amusement Arcades

Other Entertainment Venues

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Share Analysis

Coin-operated Amusement Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Coin-operated Amusement Devices product introduction, recent developments, Coin-operated Amusement Devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

IGT

Konami Gaming

Novomatic

Aristocrat Leisure

Scientific Games

Chicago Gaming Company

Amatic Industries

APEX Gaming Technology

Aruze Gaming

Astro Corp.

Belatra Co. Ltd.

Casino Technology

Gauselmann Group

Everi

