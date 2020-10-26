Global Electric Oil Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Oil Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Oil Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.

Automotive pump is a crucial component found in all types of vehicles, but advances in automotive technology has continued to influence its design and application prospects. As global sales of vehicles continue to grow, it also ushers the demand for various automotive components and parts including automotive pumps.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Oil Pump Market

In 2019, the global Electric Oil Pump market size was US$ 435.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1581.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Oil Pump Scope and Market Size

Electric Oil Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Oil Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Oil Pump market is segmented into

Separate Pump

Integrated Pump

Segment by Application, the Electric Oil Pump market is segmented into

Start-Stop System

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Oil Pump Market Share Analysis

Electric Oil Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Oil Pump product introduction, recent developments, Electric Oil Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nidec Corporation

SHW Group

FTE automotive

AISIN SEIKI

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna

LG Innotek

ZF-TRW

Slpt

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

EMP

