Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Near-field scanning optical microscopy (NSOM/SNOM) is a microscopy technique for nanostructure investigation that breaks the far field resolution limit by exploiting the properties of evanescent waves. In SNOM, the excitation laser light is focused through an aperture with a diameter smaller than the excitation wavelength, resulting in an evanescent field (or near-field) on the far side of the aperture. When the sample is scanned at a small distance below the aperture, the optical resolution of transmitted or reflected light is limited only by the diameter of the aperture. In particular, lateral resolution of 20 nm and vertical resolution of 2–5 nm have been demonstrated.

The main markets for Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution.

In 2019, the global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market size was US$ 54 million and it is expected to reach US$ 69 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Integration Model

Independent Model

Academic/Government Customers

Applied/Industrial Customers

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

NT-MDT

Witec

Neaspec

Nanonics imaging

Bruker Corporation

A.P.E. Research

Mad City Labs Inc.

