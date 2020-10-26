Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pipeline Expansion Joints market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pipeline Expansion Joints market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A typical expansion joint is comprised of one or more metal bellows (most commonly stainless steel) or from materials such as rubber, fabric or plastic such as PTFE. While materials such as rubber, plastic and fabric have their limitations, metal is the most versatile of all materials. Metals are suitable for use at high temperatures, have high strength properties and are resistant to corrosion.

The largest share is taken by Trelleborg , Witzenmann and Senior Flexonics, which together account for a market share of 33% in the global Pipeline Expansion Joints industry. Geographically, Europe represents the largest piece of this industry with 28 percent of the world total, followed by China at 26 percent and North America at 24 percent. The Pipeline Expansion Joints market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market

In 2019, the global Pipeline Expansion Joints market size was US$ 1744.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1951.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Scope and Market Size

Pipeline Expansion Joints market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipeline Expansion Joints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pipeline Expansion Joints market is segmented into

Fabric Expansion Joints

Metallic Expansion Joints

Rubber Expansion Joints

Others

Metallic Expansion Joints were the largest segment of Pipeline Expansion Joints, with a market share close to 75% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Pipeline Expansion Joints market is segmented into

Power Engineering

Petrochemical

Heavy Industry

Others

Heavy Industry occupied the largest application field, followed by Petrochemical and Power Engineering.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Share Analysis

Pipeline Expansion Joints market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pipeline Expansion Joints product introduction, recent developments, Pipeline Expansion Joints sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Trelleborg

Witzenmann

Senior Flexonics

Teadit Group

Hyspan Precision

HKR

BOA Holding

Pyrotek

AEROSUN-TOLA

EagleBurgmann

EBAA Iron

Metraflex

U.S. Bellows

Flexider

Macoga

Spiroflex

Holz Rubber Company

Anant Engineering & Fabricators

Osaka Rasenkan Kogyo

Kadant Unaflex

Microflex

Flexicraft Industries

Tofle

Viking Johnson

Romac Industries

Ditec

Teddington Engineered

