Global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A residual gas analyzer (RGA) is a small and usually rugged mass spectrometer, typically designed for process control and contamination monitoring in vacuum systems.

Inficon is the leading manufacturer in the global residual gas analyzers (RGA) market with the market share of 27%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) Market

In 2019, the global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market size was US$ 265.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 320.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) Scope and Market Size

Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market is segmented into

1 to 100 amu

1 to 200 amu

1 to 300 amu

In 2018, 1 to 100 amu accounted for a major share of 55% the global market.

Segment by Application, the Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market is segmented into

Industrial Applications

Laboratory Research

The industrial application holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 72% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) Market Share Analysis

Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) product introduction, recent developments, Residual Gas Analyzers (RGA) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Inficon

ULVAC

MKS Instruments

Stanford Research Systems (SRS)

Extorr

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Horiba

Extrel

Hiden Analytical

Ametek

