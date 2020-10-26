Global UAV Parachutes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global UAV Parachutes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global UAV Parachutes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A UAV parachute is a device used to slow the motion of UAV through an atmosphere by creating drag (or in the case of ram-air parachutes, aerodynamic lift).

One of the small factors that will might drive the growth of APAC UAV parachute market are the rise in maritime patrol services in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea.

In 2019, the global UAV Parachutes market size was US$ 5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2026.

UAV Parachutes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UAV Parachutes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Capacity‎: 1-40kg

Capacity‎: 40-200kg

Other

Capacity‎: 1-40kg is the largest segment with a market share of 74.4% in 2018.

Civil

Military

The largest application is in civil, which accounted for 84.37% in 2018.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

UAV Parachutes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, UAV Parachutes product introduction, recent developments, UAV Parachutes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

ParaZero

Skygraphics AG

CIMSA Ingenieria

Fruity Chutes

Butler Parachute Systems

Mars Parachutes

Indemnis

Opale Parachutes

Drone Rescue Systems GmbH

Galaxy GRS

Rocketman Enterprise Inc

