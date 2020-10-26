Global Sugar-Free Chocolate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sugar-Free Chocolate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sugar-Free Chocolate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sugar-Free Chocolate can be defined as a type of chocolate in which regular sugar is substituted by artificially formed sweeteners. Among all of them, the most common is Maltilol. The demand for the sugar free chocolates is rising among those type of customers who want to avoid sugar in their intake.

The important players the Sugar-Free Chocolate Industry are recognized as Lindt & Sprungli (Russell stover), Hershey, Godiva Chocolatier, Lily’s.Geographically, etc. Lindt & Sprungli (Russell stover), who had a revenue share close to 48% in 2018, was the world’s greatest manufacturer among those companies. Geographically, North America was the leading area of the Sugar-Free Chocolate market and achieved a significant sales share of 40% in the global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sugar-Free Chocolate Market

In 2019, the global Sugar-Free Chocolate market size was US$ 385.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 563 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Sugar-Free Chocolate Scope and Market Size

Sugar-Free Chocolate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sugar-Free Chocolate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sugar-Free Chocolate market is segmented into

Dark Chocolate

Milk Choclate

Dark Chocolate was the largest segment of Sugar-Free Chocolate, with a market share close to 68% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Sugar-Free Chocolate market is segmented into

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Other

Supermarket was the most common application area of Sugar-Free Chocolate, which accouted for a market share of 42%.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sugar-Free Chocolate Market Share Analysis

Sugar-Free Chocolate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sugar-Free Chocolate product introduction, recent developments, Sugar-Free Chocolate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lindt & Sprungli (Russell stover)

Hershey

Godiva Chocolatier

Lily’s

Pobeda

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Sweet-Switch

HFB

Cavalier

Pascha Chocolate

Klingele Chocolade

The Margaret River Chocolate Company

