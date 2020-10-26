Global Radiant Tube Heaters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Radiant Tube Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Radiant Tube Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Radiant tube heaters are gas-fired infrared heating devices and rank among the group of decentralized heating systems. As opposed to central heating systems, they are characterised by the fact that their heat is precisely generated at the place where it is needed (warehouse, workplace, production etc.). A radiant tube heater outputs infrared radiation via its long dark radiant tubes.
Schwank was the world’s largest manufacturer in the Radiant Tube Heaters market, with the market share close to 12% in 2018. The market concentration was relativelt high, and the top 5 companies took up about 45% of the world total. Regionally, North America was the biggest prodution area of Radiant Tube Heaters, which accounted for a market share close to 40%. It was followed by Europe with a production market share of 35%, and China with 10%. With the high volume of current demand, this industry was expected to have a good future.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Radiant Tube Heaters Market
In 2019, the global Radiant Tube Heaters market size was US$ 180.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 278.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Radiant Tube Heaters Scope and Market Size
Radiant Tube Heaters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiant Tube Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Radiant Tube Heaters market is segmented into
U-type Radiant Tube Heaters
Line Type Radiant Tube Heaters
Other Types
U-type was the most dominated type of Radiant Tube Heaters, which took up a market share close to 82% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Radiant Tube Heaters market is segmented into
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Agricultural
Others
Radiant Tube Heaters was commonly used in the Industrial settings, with a half of the total market share in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Radiant Tube Heaters Market Share Analysis
Radiant Tube Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Radiant Tube Heaters product introduction, recent developments, Radiant Tube Heaters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Schwank
Detroit Radiant Products
Superior Radiant Products
Roberts Gordon
Tansun
Solaronics, Inc.
Seeley International
IR Energy
Gas Fired Products
Reznor
FRICO
Advanced Radiant Systems
Powrmatic
Systema
Brant Radiant Heaters
Infralia
LB White
