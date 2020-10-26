Global Radiant Tube Heaters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Radiant Tube Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Radiant Tube Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radiant tube heaters are gas-fired infrared heating devices and rank among the group of decentralized heating systems. As opposed to central heating systems, they are characterised by the fact that their heat is precisely generated at the place where it is needed (warehouse, workplace, production etc.). A radiant tube heater outputs infrared radiation via its long dark radiant tubes.

Schwank was the world’s largest manufacturer in the Radiant Tube Heaters market, with the market share close to 12% in 2018. The market concentration was relativelt high, and the top 5 companies took up about 45% of the world total. Regionally, North America was the biggest prodution area of Radiant Tube Heaters, which accounted for a market share close to 40%. It was followed by Europe with a production market share of 35%, and China with 10%. With the high volume of current demand, this industry was expected to have a good future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Radiant Tube Heaters Market

In 2019, the global Radiant Tube Heaters market size was US$ 180.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 278.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Radiant Tube Heaters Scope and Market Size

Radiant Tube Heaters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiant Tube Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Radiant Tube Heaters market is segmented into

U-type Radiant Tube Heaters

Line Type Radiant Tube Heaters

Other Types

U-type was the most dominated type of Radiant Tube Heaters, which took up a market share close to 82% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Radiant Tube Heaters market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Agricultural

Others

Radiant Tube Heaters was commonly used in the Industrial settings, with a half of the total market share in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Radiant Tube Heaters Market Share Analysis

Radiant Tube Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Radiant Tube Heaters product introduction, recent developments, Radiant Tube Heaters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Schwank

Detroit Radiant Products

Superior Radiant Products

Roberts Gordon

Tansun

Solaronics, Inc.

Seeley International

IR Energy

Gas Fired Products

Reznor

FRICO

Advanced Radiant Systems

Powrmatic

Systema

Brant Radiant Heaters

Infralia

LB White

