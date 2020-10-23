Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size, Share, Manufacturers, Countries and Forecasts To 2027

According to the analysts of Future Market Insights who have come up with a new publication titled “Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” key players should focus on improving their horizontal integration to reduce uncertainties associated with a supply of consistent quality and quantity of raw materials. Furthermore, new players in the industry should specifically focus on incorporating more advanced processing technologies, which are not just economical but environment friendly as well. Also, our analysts have suggested that new players should venture into plant-sourced essential fatty acid manufacturing, as a large part of the world population is shifting towards vegetarian diets. Besides, consistency in quality and regular supply is the prime concern of most buyers, and companies should initially focus on entering into long-term sales contracts with prominent sustainable certified fisheries. Our team of experts have targeted various geographies and observed that Western Europe continues to be the global leader in terms of demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acid, and the region’s market is projected to represent remarkable incremental opportunity by the end of 2027.

Further, companies located in Latin America, MEA and Japan have better access to good quality marine based raw materials, and companies are increasingly targeting this to gain better control over their supply chains. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is the most potent market for Omega-3 Fatty Acid in the near future. The global essential fatty acid market is a forte of constantly rising demand, weak supply chains, and government support and regulations. North America is the global leader in essential fatty acid manufacturing; however, Western Europe dominates in terms of consumption of Omega-3 Fatty Acid.

BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated are some of the leading market participants profiled in the FMI report.

Report Structure

The report is a detailed study of the global Omega-3 Fatty Acid market over a 10-year forecast period. It offers valuable insights into the current and future market scenario. Starting with an overview of the historic and current market size, growth rate, and a few other aspects, the report features critical factors associated with the market, which are likely to influence the market condition in a positive or negative manner. The report also throws light on a few market trends that would decide the market’s growth direction. Moreover, it also discusses the biggest opportunities that lie in the global Omega-3 Fatty Acid market over the aforementioned forecast period. Product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations, while top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category.

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market: Source Analysis

The growing demand for omega-3 products has increased the demand for fish oil, which in turn has increased the demand for crude fish oil. The increase in extraction of fish from different sources has declined the fish stock globally. The increase in water pollution further affects fish population due to the decline in oxygen available for the species in water bodies. Thus, there is a decline in the availability of fish for the extraction of crude fish oil to fulfil the demand for omega 3 products. Although vegetables are a source of omega 3 in the form of ALA, the inability in the efficient conversion of ALA into EPA and DHA limits the usage of vegetables to fulfil the need for omega 3. Innovative omega 3 sources such as algae are emerging as new vegetarian friendly options. There are a few companies that are increasing their presence in the algae based omega 3 product market. Koninklijke Dsm is one of the key companies that makes algae based omega 3 products.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Omega-3 Fatty Acid ALA DHA EPA

Omega-6 Fatty Acid LA ARA

Omega-7 Fatty Acid

Omega-9 Fatty Acid

By Application

Dietary Supplement

Infant Formula

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Animal Food and Feed

Cosmetics

By Source

Marine Algal and Fungus Oil Fish Oil Krill Oil

Plant Chia Seed Oil Flax Seed Oil Others

Dairy Products

By Form

Oil

Syrup

Powder

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Research Methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of Omega-3 Fatty Acid is deduced on the basis of product type, where the average price of each product type is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global Omega-3 Fatty Acid market is thus calculated from the data deduced from the average selling price and market volume. For the 10-year forecast of the global Omega-3 Fatty Acid market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global Omega-3 Fatty Acid market.

