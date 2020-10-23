Sales of Geospatial Data Solutions to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the Geospatial Data Solution market includes a global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and an opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Geospatial Data Solution Market : Segmentation

The global Geospatial Data Solution market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Technology GIS/Spatial Analytics

Remote Sensing

GPS

3D Scanning Component Hardware

Software

Services Application Surveying and Mapping

Geovisualization

Planning and Analysis

Land Management

Others End User Defense and Internal Security

Infrastructure

Urban Development

Utilities

Retail and Logistics

Agriculture

BFSI

Disaster Management

Citizen Services

Natural Resources

Telecommunications Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Geospatial Data Solution market, which includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also offers demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Geospatial Data Solution market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Geospatial Data Solution and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Geospatial Data Solution market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Geospatial Data Solution market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Geospatial Data Solution Market Demand Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This section explains the value analysis for the global Geospatial Data Solution market during the forecast period of 2019 – 2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Geospatial Data Solution market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the Geospatial Data Solution market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Geospatial Data Solution market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the Geospatial Data Solution market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by Component

Based on component, the Geospatial Data Solution market is segmented into software and hardware. Hardware is sub-segmented into scanners, printers, microfilm readers and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Geospatial Data Solution market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 08 – Global Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by Deployment

Based on deployment, the Geospatial Data Solution market is segmented into On-premise and cloud. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the Geospatial Data Solution market.

Chapter 09 – Global Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by End User

Based on end-user, the Geospatial Data Solution market is segmented into government organisations, law firms, physician practices, educational institutions and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the Geospatial Data Solution market.

Chapter 10 – Global Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Geospatial Data Solution market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Oceania), Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America Geospatial Data Solution market, along with country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, volume analysis, and market growth based on product, application, and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Geospatial Data Solution market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the Geospatial Data Solution market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Geospatial Data Solution market in South Asia countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the rest of the South Asia.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Geospatial Data Solution market in APEJ by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Geospatial Data Solution market in APEJ.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Geospatial Data Solution market in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand)

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Geospatial Data Solution Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the Geospatial Data Solution market will grow in major countries of the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period of 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Geospatial Data Solution market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all prominent stakeholders in the Geospatial Data Solution market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Trimble Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Hexagon AB; Maxar Technologies, Harris Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, General Electric Company, TomTom International B.V., Alphabet, Topcon, HERE, Esri, Baidu, Telenav, and RMSI.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Geospatial Data Solution market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Geospatial Data Solution market.