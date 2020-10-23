Online Grocery Market Size Worth USD 2,81,841.4 Million by 2026

The global online grocery market is likely to touch USD 2, 81,841.4 million at a 12.61% CAGR between 2020- 2026, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Online grocery refers to buying packaged and fresh food through various online portals. The way groceries are purchased over the years have evolved for their easy and wide availability through online platforms and stores. Baby care products, household cleaning products, personal and hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, packaged, processed food and beverages, and others are the different types of grocery products available online.

Various factors are propelling the global online grocery market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include tedious commuting, increasing working population, hectic schedules, rising penetration of internet services, evolving technology, and increasing awareness among consumes regarding the various online shopping trends. Besides, increasing inclination of people towards comfort, rising disposable income, the trend for a hassle-free shopping experience, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic that has boosted the total number of customers purchasing grocery online to limit social contacts are also adding market growth.

Lack of trust about the freshness of products and lack of physical evidence about the products at the time of shopping online may limit the global online grocery market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global online grocery market report based on type.

By type, the global online grocery market is segmented into baby care products, household cleaning products, personal and hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, packaged, processed food and beverages, and others. The packaged, processed food and beverages segment is further segmented into food & beverages. The packaged, processed food segment is further sub-segmented into plant-based food, baby food, poultry and seafood, meat, breakfast cereals, sweet and savory snacks, frozen desserts, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, and others. The packaged, processed beverages segment is again segmented into non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. The fruits and vegetables are again segmented into fresh and frozen. The personal care and hygiene products are again segmented into hand hygiene products, hair care products, skin care products, and others. Of these, the packaged, processed food & beverage segment will lead the market over the forecast period. This will be followed by the personal care and hygiene products segment.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global online grocery market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. It is likely to grow at 14.01% CAGR by 2026. Rising broadband penetration, rising mobile accessibility, large young millennial population, and the presence of a huge population are adding to the global online grocery market growth in the region. China has the largest share in the region.

The global online grocery market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. People’s lookout for making use of convenient means of grocery shopping for saving money and time is adding to the online grocery market share in the region.

The online grocery market in North America is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing e-commerce sales, coupled with the presence of prominent players, are adding to the online grocery market growth in the region. The US has the maximum share in the region.

The online grocery market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global online grocery market report include TESCO PLC (UK), Royal Ahold Delhaize NV (Netherlands), Auchan SA (France), ASDA (UK), ALDI (Germany), Fresh Direct, LLC. (US), Albertsons Companies, Inc. (US), The Kroger Co. (US), Walmart Inc. (US), and Amazon.com, Inc. (US).

