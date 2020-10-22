Sales of Golf Cart Batteries to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

In an upcoming market research study, Future Market Insights (FMI) lays bare undercurrents and opportunities prevailing in the global Golf Cart Batteries market. The report provides in-depth insights on the Golf Cart Batteries market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Golf Cart Batteries market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the global automotive & transportation industry. The Golf Cart Batteries market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Golf Cart Batteries market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Golf Cart Batteries market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Golf Cart Batteries Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Golf Cart Batteries market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

On the basis of battery type

Lead-acid Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

On the basis of battery voltage

6 volts

8 volts

12 volts

Golf Cart Batteries Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Golf Cart Batteries market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Golf Cart Batteries market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Universal Power Group

Trojan Battery Company

Lifeline

Amstron

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Johnson Controls, Inc. (VARTA® Batteries)

ACDelco

Crown Battery

Harris Battery

