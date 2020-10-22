New Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Global Therapeutics, Industry Growth, Technology and Future Scope

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market by Type (Prostatic Adenocarcinoma, Small Cell Carcinoma and others), By Component (Therapy and Diagnosis), By End User (Specialty Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 18,417.72 Million by 2025.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Market Highlights

Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly occurring cancers in men above 55 years of age. More than 80% of the male population are suffering from either one of the prostate cancers (prostatic adenocarcinoma, sarcomas, transitional cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma) across the globe.

Avail a Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1580

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market was valued at USD 13,002.20 Million in 2018, is estimated to grow at USD 18,417.72 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the assessment period

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the high incidence rates of prostate cancer in the region and increasing awareness about procedures related to prostate cancer diagnosis and therapy in the US prompts market growth in this region

Based on types, the prostatic adenocarcinoma segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

The key factors such as a rise in incidence & prevalence rate of prostate cancer, increasing expenditure on oncology medicine research, reimbursements, and growing health insurance are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost and side-effects associated with treatment restrain the market growth.

Segment Analysis

The Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is segmented into type, component, and end-user. By type, the market has been segmented into prostatic adenocarcinoma, small cell carcinoma, and others. Based on the product, the market has been segmented into reagents, analyzers, and consumables. Based on the components, the global prostate cancer diagnosis and therapy market has been categorized as therapy and diagnosis. The therapy segment is further is sub-segmented into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy drugs, and immunotherapy. Hormonal therapy is segmented into anti-androgens, LHRH analogs, and LHRH antagonists. Chemotherapy is segmented into docetaxel, cabazitaxel, and others. The diagnosis is sub-segmented into diagnostic imaging, tissue biopsy, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into specialty centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Available Additional Customizations

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, Industry Trends

Intended Audience

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic institutes

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/prostate-cancer-market-1580

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market— Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), Abbvie Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), Ipsen Pharma (France), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(US), and Ferring BV (Switzerland), among others.

TOC:

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation TOC…Continued

Ask Questions to Expertise @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1580

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]