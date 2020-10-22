Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis, Market Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2029 | Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings

Exhibiting an impressive CAGR of ~14%, the global B2B Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market will surpass US$ 4,460 Mn mark by 2029. This FMI study reveals that the market will grow at a steady pace during 2019 – 2029.

Growing concern regarding risks that synthetic foods pose to health leads to demand for vegetables and crops that are grown in controlled and safe environments. Organic Hydroponic Nutrients cultivation is the best choice in this situation as lack of soil in Organic Hydroponic Nutrients eradicates presence of pathogens. Use of Organic Hydroponic Nutrients systems also offers substantial benefits over traditional growing approaches. Through careful management and manipulation of the cultivation environment, including the amount of water, pH levels, and the blend of particular nutrient, plants can be stimulated to grow faster. Moreover, Organic Hydroponic Nutrients facilities also have the advantage of complete traceability in case of food contamination, wherein individual plants that are responsible for contamination can be quickly identified and isolated. This is not possible in conventional soil cultivation methods as the plant growth cycle is not mapped and isolation of affected plants is nearly impossible.

Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

ORGANIC HYDROPONIC NUTRIENTS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Crop Type

Vegetables Kohlrabi Radish Cucumber Tomatoes Peppers Others

Herbs & Greens Arugula Lettuce Cilantro Basil Mint Parsley Spinach Others

Fruits Strawberry Blueberry Watermelons Grapes Cantaloupe Others

Flowers

Solutions

Organic Bone meal Hoof / Horn meal Fish meal blood meal Cottonseed meal Dried locust or Grasshopper Animal Manure Others

In Organic Macronutrients Micronutrients



Farming Type

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C Modern Trade Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Bulk Suppliers & Distributors Online retailers



Region

Global

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Emirates Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Farms, Platinum Produce Co., Hollandia Produce, L.P., Eden Farms, AMCO Produce Inc. and many other players.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market.

Chapter 02 Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market report.

Chapter 03 Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 05 Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market (2014-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2019-2029). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (20192029).

Chapter 07 Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Crop Type

Based on crop type, the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is segmented into Vegetables, Herbs & Greens, Fruits & Flowers. The vegetable is further segmented into Kohlrabi, Radish, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Peppers and others. The herbs and greens are further segmented into Arugula, Lettuce, Cilantro, Basil, Mint, Parsley, Spinach, and others. The fruits are further segmented into Strawberry, Blueberry, Watermelons, Grapes, and others. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on crop type.

Chapter 08 Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Solutions

Based on solutions, the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is segmented into organic and inorganic. The inorganic is further segmented into Macronutrients and Micronutrients. The organic is further segmented into Bone meal, Hoof / Horn meal, Fish meal, blood meal, Dried locust or Grasshopper, Animal Manure and others. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on solutions.

Chapter 09 Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Farming Type

Based on farming type, the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is segmented into indoor and outdoor farming. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on farming type.

Chapter 10 Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into. The B2C is further segmented into Modern Trade, Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Bulk Suppliers & Distributors and Online retailers. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 11 Global Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Oceania, the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 12 North America Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 13 Latin America Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market based on its application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, UK, Nordic, BENELUX, Russia, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 East Asia Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, China, South Korea and Japan. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on applications and countries in the East Asia region.

Chapter 16 South Asia Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on applications and countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 17 Middle East and Africa Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter offers insights into how the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 Oceania Organic Hydroponic Nutrients Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter offers insights into how the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market is expected to grow in major countries in the Oceania region such as Australia & New Zealand during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Organic Hydroponic Nutrients market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

