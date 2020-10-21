Retail Automation Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the Global Retail Automation market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the Retail Automation market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the Retail Automation market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA, which influences the current nature and future status of the Retail Automation market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the Retail Automation market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of Retail Automation and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry Retail Automation market drivers, Retail Automation market restraints, Retail Automation market trends and market structure. The Retail Automation market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the Retail Automation market based on industries and components across different regions globally.

The Retail Automation market is expected to witness substantial revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from FMCG and hospitality industries. Retail Automation has major application in FMCG and hospitality industries moving towards automating the retailing functionality and eliminating assisted retail tasks for an enhanced end user experience. Demand for data aggregation and analytical insights with respect to Retail Automation for the retail products, is also rising continuously, thus further pushing the revenue growth in the global Retail Automation market.

The Global Retail Automation report starts with an overview of the Retail Automation market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Retail Automation market.

On the basis of the product type, the Retail Automation market is segmented into manned POS terminal (fixed POS terminal, mobile POS terminal, and contactless POS terminal), and unattended terminals (kiosk/vending machine, and self-checkout system).

On the basis of the market, the Retail Automation market is segmented into organized, and unorganized market.

On the basis of industry, the Retail Automation market is segmented into FMCG, health and personal care, apparel and footwear, hospitality, consumer electronics, travel and logistics, oil & gas, and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the Retail Automation market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the Retail Automation market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the Retail Automation market, to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the Retail Automation market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the Retail Automation market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the Retail Automation market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Retail Automation market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Retail Automation market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the Retail Automation market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global Retail Automation market is categorized into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, market type, industry and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the Retail Automation market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global Retail Automation market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on Retail Automation market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Retail Automation market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Retail Automation portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Retail Automation supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the Retail Automation marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Retail Automation market. Key competitors covered in the global Retail Automation market report include Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Fujitsu, First Data Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Verifone, Posiflex Technology, Ingenico Group, and Honeywell International Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type Manned POS Terminal Fixed POS Terminal Mobile POS Terminal Contactless POS Terminal Unattended Terminals Kiosk / Vending Machine Self-Checkout System



Market Organized Market Unorganized Market

Industry FMCG Health and Personal Care Apparel and footwear Hospitality Consumer Electronics Travel and Logistics Oil & Gas Others



Key Regions covered:

North America Retail Automation market U.S. Canada

Latin America Retail Automation market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Retail Automation market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Retail Automation market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ Retail Automation market China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Retail Automation market

MEA Retail Automation Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Retail Automation Market