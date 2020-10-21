E-Health Services Market Size Estimation, Trends Analysis, Future Growth, Sales Insights and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

E-health services Size, Growth and Share Analysis by types (EHR, ePrescribing, Telemedicine, big data systems, Clinical Decision Support, Consumer health IT) by service (Administrative ,Clinical, Financial) by end user (hospitals, clinics and others)-Forecast to 2023

E-Health Services Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the E-Health Services Market 2020 for the analysis period till 2023. As stated in MRFR, the worldwide e-health services market can rise at about 12.9% CAGR in the review period 2017-2023. By 2023, the e-Health Services Market worth can escalate from USD 120 Bn in 2016 to USD 270 Bn in 2023. COVID 19 assessment for the e-healthcare services is detailed in the report. Rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure to implementation e-health services with safety and the availability of adequate data storage solutions can support the expansion of e-health services market through the review period.

The E-health services market is expected to flourish in the years ahead as the ICT sector is observed to introduce effective solution for efficient handling of clinical and financial data in clinics and hospitals. In addition, digitalization is observed to improve the e-Health Services Market expansion. E-health services offers greater customer services that can underpin the market growth. Reduced cost, enhance quality, and easy availability of services are other advantages of e-health that are expected to promote the growth of the market in the near future. However, high installation cost can limit the e-Health Services Market.

E-Health Services Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the global e-health services market is done by type, end-users, and service.

The type based segments of e-Health Services Market are ePrescribing, Electronic Health Records (EHR), big data systems, Knowledge Management System (KMS), Telemedicine, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), and Consumer health IT among others.

The service based segments of the e-Health Services Market are clinical services and financial services and administrative services. The clinical services segment to churn considerable turnover for the market on conclusion of the review period.

The end user based segment of the e-Health Market are clinics, hospitals, and health insurance companies among others.

E-Health Services Market Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the e-health services market spans across Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. North America e-Health Services Market is expected to attain the largest share of the global market. The escalation in the number of e-health services providers and the new entrants in the regions can bolster the expansion of the e-Health Services Market in the analysis period. In addition, the expansion of North America e-health services market can be attributed to the extensive usage of software in data management services.

The regional market is anticipated to be driven by the US. In Europe, the e-healthcare services is likely to secure the second largest share of the worldwide market due to the presence of robust IT base. In Asia Pacific, the e-health services can rise at the fastest pace. The rise in awareness about advantages of E-health, such as timely access to patient data and avoidance of manual records can promote the expansion of the e-Health Services Market in the region through the review period. Extensive application of medical software and ICT in healthcare, along with improve quality offered at reduce cost are other factors that can promote the growth of APAC e-healthcare services across the assessment period. MEA expected to experience a steady rise by 2023.

E-Health Services Market Key Players

McKinsey & Co. (U.S), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Motion Computing Inc. (U.S), Apple (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), Telecare Corp. (U.S), Epocrates Inc. (U.S), Proteus Digital Health (U.S), Boston Scientific Corp (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), and Cerner (U.S) are some reputed companies operating in the e-health services market as listed by MRFR.

