Honeycomb Paper Pallet Market Forecast Revised in a New Future Market Insights Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Global Honeycomb Paper Pallet Market: Introduction

Shipment and transportation of goods require the suitable solution to keep product stable during transit. Pallets are designed in such a way that they can protect the product from any damage, thus widely used as a packaging product to deliver goods. The pallets can be made from wood, plastics, metals, and paper. Earlier, plastic and metal pallets were widely used as packaging product for shipment. Nowadays, Honeycomb Paper Pallet can be the rationale for shifting from metal and wooden pallets. It is attributed to the fact that Honeycomb Paper Pallet are comparatively lightweight and provide recyclable alternatives to the conventional wooden and metal pallets. Also, the growth of Honeycomb Paper Pallet has become pronounced in the past few years, due to the substantial transformation of the manufacturers’ preference towards sustainable packaging products. The Honeycomb Paper Pallet are reusable so, they are restored back after use, instead of being dumped. These Honeycomb Paper Pallet are designed in a manner, that they can be used in multiple cycles. Furthermore, Honeycomb Paper Pallet are lightweight, compact and cost-effective. Thus these features are increasing its preference, over other pallets.

Global Honeycomb Paper Pallet Market: Dynamics

One of the trends observed in the Honeycomb Paper Pallet market is that paper pallet manufacturers are majorly focusing on concentrating on specific segments, rather than other declining segments. One of the benefits of using Honeycomb Paper Pallet is that it provides better cube efficiency because Honeycomb Paper Pallet can yield in better fill rates, mainly in trucks and ocean shipments. It is due to the lower profile of Honeycomb Paper Pallet than wooden or metal pallets, as they can easily be customized to entirely fit the unit load. This factor is expected to drive the global Honeycomb Paper Pallet market during the next decade.

Global Honeycomb Paper Pallet Market: Segmentation

The global paper pallet market is segmented into the product type, pallet type, material type and end use.

On the basis of product type, Honeycomb Paper Pallet market is segmented into:

Reusable Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Non Reusable Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Honeycomb Paper Pallet has high strength and bonding capacity. Therefore they are reused a number of times before they actually need recycling. Manufacturers majorly prefer reusable Honeycomb Paper Pallet rather than non-reusable, as it contributes towards the reduction of the landfilling issue.

On the basis of pallet type, Honeycomb Paper Pallet market is segmented into:

Open Honeycomb Paper Pallet

2 Way and Multi Way Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Wing Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Reversible Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Honeycomb Honeycomb Paper Pallet

On the basis of pallet type, Honeycomb Paper Pallet market is segmented into:

Kraft Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Corrugated & Cardboard Honeycomb Paper Pallet

On the basis of end use, Honeycomb Paper Pallet market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Shipping & Logistics

Others

Global Honeycomb Paper Pallet Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global Honeycomb Paper Pallet market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso, D.S Smith, Green Label Packaging, DNA Packaging Systems., Forward Pallet Pte Ltd, Kimmo (Pty) Ltd, Orion Pack Art., HPI Resources Berhad, Pallite Limited, Umiya Packers Private Limited, Shanghai Eltete Packaging Technology Co. Ltd, ImPakt Packaging, Lenzing Accessories (Pvt) Ltd, Yoj Pack Kraft and other Honeycomb Paper Pallet manufacturers.

Global Honeycomb Paper Pallet Market: Regional Overview

The global Honeycomb Paper Pallet market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The key manufacturers of Honeycomb Paper Pallet market in Europe and North America market are majorly focusing on consolidation activities. They are grouping to reduce the competition in the market. In the Asia Pacific region, there is the higher absorption of the Honeycomb Paper Pallet in China, albeit, there is low consumption of the other paper & paperboard products from past few years. There has been a change in the market dynamics. Earlier, developing countries imports Honeycomb Paper Pallet from the European region to produce packaging product. Nowadays, there is shift in balance of trade in the import of packaging products, as Asian companies are accomplishing the demand, in addition, they have the capacity to export.

