Global and Japan Booster Sets Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Booster sets are mainly used for the water pressure systems application. Booster sets are comfort-oriented devices that intend to provide the required water at desire pressure continuously and back up the system against water supply inadequate pressure or interruption etc. Water booster sets are prominently used at residences and commercial buildings, public building such as schools, hospital, etc., industrial facilities, hotels and resorts, and others.

Booster sets control multiple pumps with a frequency driver where the booster sets are controlled from a panel having a frequency driver in that panel, at the time when water demand is starts to occur in such boosters, the frequency driver adjusts the pump from low speed to increasing speed and increases the speed until it reaches a frequency of 50 HZ and it remains activated to meet the water demand. Booster sets are specifically suitable for domestic application and small or medium systems for agricultural, civil or industrial uses. The sets are supplies as standard with air supply connector in suction.

Segment by Type, the Booster Sets market is segmented into

Single Stage

Multiple Stage

Segment by Application, the Booster Sets market is segmented into

Agriculture

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Booster Sets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Booster Sets market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Booster Sets Market Share Analysis

Booster Sets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Booster Sets business, the date to enter into the Booster Sets market, Booster Sets product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Aquatec International Inc.

Franklin Electric Co.

KSB Pumps Limited

Grundfos

Kärcher International

Xylem Inc

SyncroFlo Inc

Zodiac Pool Solutions

Wilo SE

