Food Certification Labels Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2030, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

The global Food Certification Labels market is projected to reach US$ 17.4 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 10 Bn in 2020. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The Food Certification Labels market is especially driven by the sturdy food safety laws obligatory by the governments across the North American countries for foreign merchandise.

Food Certification Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Food Certification Labels Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Food Certification Labels market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

FOOD CERTIFICATION LABELS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Food Certification Labels market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Type

ISO 22000

BRC

SQF

IFS

Halal

Kosher

Free-From Certifications

Others

Application

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Infant Food

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Food Certification Labels market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are DEKRA North America, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Technischer Überwachungsverein, SGS SA, DNV GL AS, Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins USA, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, AsureQuality, Kiwa, ALS Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Asure Quality Ltd., BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd., INDOCERT, and Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Food Certification Labels market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Food Certification Labels market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Food Certification Labels market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Food Certification Labels market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Food Certification Labels market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Food Certification Labels market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Food Certification Labels market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Food Certification Labels market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Food Certification Labels market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Food Certification Labels Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Food Certification Labels market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Food Certification Labels market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Food Certification Labels market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Food Certification Labels market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Food Certification Labels Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Food Certification Labels market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Food Certification Labels Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Type

Based on Type, the Food Certification Labels market is segmented into Freeze-dried and Frozen. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Food Certification Labels market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 08 – Global Food Certification Labels Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on Application, the Food Certification Labels market is classified into Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 09 – Global Food Certification Labels Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Food Certification Labels market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Food Certification Labels market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Food Certification Labels market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Food Certification Labels market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 -Europe Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Food Certification Labels market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Food Certification Labels market.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Food Certification Labels market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Food Certification Labels market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Middle East & Africa Food Certification Labels market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Food Certification Labels in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Food Certification Labels market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Food Certification Labels report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Food Certification Labels market.

