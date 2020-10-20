Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2027
New report published by Ameco Research which offers Exclusive Research “Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2020”.
The global and United States Glass Fiber Composites report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Glass Fiber Composites report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global and United States Glass Fiber Composites market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
By Resin Type
By Manufacturing Process
Segment by Application
Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Electrical & Electronics
Construction & Infrastructure
Marine
Others
The major vendors covered:
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Owens Corning
PPG
Lanxess
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Asahi Glass
Chomarat Group
Johns Manville
Jushi Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Nitto Boseki
Saertex Group
Taishan Fiberglass
Chongqing Polycomp
Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Transportation
1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.4 Wind Energy
1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.6 Construction & Infrastructure
1.5.7 Marine
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Composites Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Composites Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Composites Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Glass Fiber Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Glass Fiber Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Glass Fiber Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Glass Fiber Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Glass Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information
12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development
12.2 Owens Corning
12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.3 PPG
12.3.1 PPG Corporation Information
12.3.2 PPG Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 PPG Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.3.5 PPG Recent Development
12.4 Lanxess
12.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Lanxess Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development
12.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
12.5.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information
12.5.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.5.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development
12.6 Asahi Glass
12.6.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information
12.6.2 Asahi Glass Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Asahi Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Asahi Glass Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.6.5 Asahi Glass Recent Development
12.7 Chomarat Group
12.7.1 Chomarat Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Chomarat Group Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Chomarat Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Chomarat Group Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.7.5 Chomarat Group Recent Development
12.8 Johns Manville
12.8.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.8.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.9 Jushi Group
12.9.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.9.5 Jushi Group Recent Development
12.10 Nippon Sheet Glass
12.10.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered
12.10.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development
12.12 Saertex Group
12.12.1 Saertex Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Saertex Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Saertex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Saertex Group Products Offered
12.12.5 Saertex Group Recent Development
12.13 Taishan Fiberglass
12.13.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information
12.13.2 Taishan Fiberglass Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Taishan Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Taishan Fiberglass Products Offered
12.13.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development
12.14 Chongqing Polycomp
12.14.1 Chongqing Polycomp Corporation Information
12.14.2 Chongqing Polycomp Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Chongqing Polycomp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Chongqing Polycomp Products Offered
12.14.5 Chongqing Polycomp Recent Development
12.15 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
12.15.1 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Products Offered
12.15.5 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Recent Development
…
