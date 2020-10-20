Global and United States Fire Building Materials Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

New report published by Ameco Research which offers Exclusive Research “Global and United States Fire Building Materials Market Research Report 2020”.

The global and United States Fire Building Materials report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Fire Building Materials report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/241049

The global and United States Fire Building Materials market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Global and United States Fire Building Materials, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-and-united-states-fire-building-materials-market-report-2020-2027-241049

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Sealants & fillers

Mortar

Sheets/Boards

Spray

Preformed device

Putty

Cast-in Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential

The major vendors covered:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Hilti Group (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Etex (Belgium)

Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Isolatek International (U.S.)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Hempel Group (Denmark)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

Rectorseal (U.S.)

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and United States Fire Building Materials Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Building Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fire Building Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sealants & fillers

1.4.3 Mortar

1.4.4 Sheets/Boards

1.4.5 Spray

1.4.6 Preformed device

1.4.7 Putty

1.4.8 Cast-in Devices

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Construction

1.5.3 Industrial Construction

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fire Building Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fire Building Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fire Building Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fire Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fire Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fire Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fire Building Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fire Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fire Building Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire Building Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Building Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fire Building Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fire Building Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fire Building Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fire Building Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire Building Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Building Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fire Building Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fire Building Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fire Building Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fire Building Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fire Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fire Building Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Fire Building Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Fire Building Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Fire Building Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Fire Building Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Fire Building Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Fire Building Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Fire Building Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fire Building Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Fire Building Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Fire Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Fire Building Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Fire Building Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Fire Building Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Fire Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Fire Building Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Fire Building Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Fire Building Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Fire Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Fire Building Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Fire Building Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Fire Building Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Fire Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Fire Building Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire Building Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fire Building Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fire Building Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fire Building Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fire Building Materials Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire Building Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fire Building Materials Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

12.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.2 Hilti Group (U.S.)

12.2.1 Hilti Group (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hilti Group (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hilti Group (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hilti Group (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Hilti Group (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 3M (U.S.)

12.3.1 3M (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.3.2 3M (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3M (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 3M (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 3M (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

12.4.1 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Recent Development

12.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

12.5.1 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Etex (Belgium)

12.6.1 Etex (Belgium) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Etex (Belgium) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Etex (Belgium) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Etex (Belgium) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 Etex (Belgium) Recent Development

12.7 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

12.7.1 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 BASF SE (Germany)

12.8.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BASF SE (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Development

12.9 Isolatek International (U.S.)

12.9.1 Isolatek International (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Isolatek International (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Isolatek International (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Isolatek International (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Isolatek International (U.S.) Recent Development

12.10 USG Corporation (U.S.)

12.10.1 USG Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.10.2 USG Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 USG Corporation (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 USG Corporation (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 USG Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.11 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

12.11.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire Building Materials Products Offered

12.11.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.12 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

12.12.1 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.12.2 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Products Offered

12.12.5 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.13 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

12.13.1 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.13.2 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Products Offered

12.13.5 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.14 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

12.14.1 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Products Offered

12.14.5 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.15 Rectorseal (U.S.)

12.15.1 Rectorseal (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rectorseal (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Rectorseal (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Rectorseal (U.S.) Products Offered

12.15.5 Rectorseal (U.S.) Recent Development

…

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/241049

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157