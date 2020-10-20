Global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2020 to 2027
Ameco Research indicates that the global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish.
The global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/241040
The global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
To know the latest trends and insights related to Global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-and-china-polyurethane-hot-melt-adhesive-market-report-2020-2027-241040
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Non-Reactive
Reactive
Segment by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Electronics
Consumer Goods
Others
The major vendors covered:
3M Company
DowDuPont
H.B. Fuller Co.
Huntsman Corp.
Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
Sika AG
Kleiberit
Franklin International
DIC Corp.
ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
Jowat Adhesives
Lord Corp.
TEX Year Fine Chemicals
Buhnen
Dymax
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Uniseal
BASF SE
Covestro
Pidilite Industries
Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd.
Adhesives Technologies Inc
Alfa International Corp.
American Chemical Inc
Delo Industrial Adhesives
Collano Adhesives AG
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Non-Reactive
1.4.3 Reactive
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Packaging
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Electronics
1.5.5 Consumer Goods
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M Company
12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Company Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.3 H.B. Fuller Co.
12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Co. Corporation Information
12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Co. Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Co. Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Co. Recent Development
12.4 Huntsman Corp.
12.4.1 Huntsman Corp. Corporation Information
12.4.2 Huntsman Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Huntsman Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Huntsman Corp. Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.4.5 Huntsman Corp. Recent Development
12.5 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
12.5.1 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.5.5 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Recent Development
12.6 Sika AG
12.6.1 Sika AG Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Sika AG Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.6.5 Sika AG Recent Development
12.7 Kleiberit
12.7.1 Kleiberit Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kleiberit Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Kleiberit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Kleiberit Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.7.5 Kleiberit Recent Development
12.8 Franklin International
12.8.1 Franklin International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Franklin International Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Franklin International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Franklin International Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.8.5 Franklin International Recent Development
12.9 DIC Corp.
12.9.1 DIC Corp. Corporation Information
12.9.2 DIC Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 DIC Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 DIC Corp. Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.9.5 DIC Corp. Recent Development
12.10 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
12.10.1 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Corporation Information
12.10.2 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.10.5 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Recent Development
12.11 3M Company
12.11.1 3M Company Corporation Information
12.11.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 3M Company Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered
12.11.5 3M Company Recent Development
12.12 Lord Corp.
12.12.1 Lord Corp. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Lord Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Lord Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Lord Corp. Products Offered
12.12.5 Lord Corp. Recent Development
12.13 TEX Year Fine Chemicals
12.13.1 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Corporation Information
12.13.2 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Products Offered
12.13.5 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Recent Development
12.14 Buhnen
12.14.1 Buhnen Corporation Information
12.14.2 Buhnen Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Buhnen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Buhnen Products Offered
12.14.5 Buhnen Recent Development
12.15 Dymax
12.15.1 Dymax Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Dymax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Dymax Products Offered
12.15.5 Dymax Recent Development
12.16 Royal Adhesives & Sealants
12.16.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information
12.16.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered
12.16.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Development
12.17 Uniseal
12.17.1 Uniseal Corporation Information
12.17.2 Uniseal Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Uniseal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Uniseal Products Offered
12.17.5 Uniseal Recent Development
12.18 BASF SE
12.18.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
12.18.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 BASF SE Products Offered
12.18.5 BASF SE Recent Development
12.19 Covestro
12.19.1 Covestro Corporation Information
12.19.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Covestro Products Offered
12.19.5 Covestro Recent Development
12.20 Pidilite Industries
12.20.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information
12.20.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Pidilite Industries Products Offered
12.20.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development
12.21 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd.
12.21.1 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Products Offered
12.21.5 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.22 Adhesives Technologies Inc
12.22.1 Adhesives Technologies Inc Corporation Information
12.22.2 Adhesives Technologies Inc Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Adhesives Technologies Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Adhesives Technologies Inc Products Offered
12.22.5 Adhesives Technologies Inc Recent Development
12.23 Alfa International Corp.
12.23.1 Alfa International Corp. Corporation Information
12.23.2 Alfa International Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Alfa International Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Alfa International Corp. Products Offered
12.23.5 Alfa International Corp. Recent Development
12.24 American Chemical Inc
12.24.1 American Chemical Inc Corporation Information
12.24.2 American Chemical Inc Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 American Chemical Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 American Chemical Inc Products Offered
12.24.5 American Chemical Inc Recent Development
12.25 Delo Industrial Adhesives
12.25.1 Delo Industrial Adhesives Corporation Information
12.25.2 Delo Industrial Adhesives Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Delo Industrial Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Delo Industrial Adhesives Products Offered
12.25.5 Delo Industrial Adhesives Recent Development
12.26 Collano Adhesives AG
12.26.1 Collano Adhesives AG Corporation Information
12.26.2 Collano Adhesives AG Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Collano Adhesives AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Collano Adhesives AG Products Offered
12.26.5 Collano Adhesives AG Recent Development
…
For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/241040
About Us:
Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact:
Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157