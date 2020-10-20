Global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2020 to 2027

Ameco Research indicates that the global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish.

The global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Non-Reactive

Reactive

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

The major vendors covered:

3M Company

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller Co.

Huntsman Corp.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Sika AG

Kleiberit

Franklin International

DIC Corp.

ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Jowat Adhesives

Lord Corp.

TEX Year Fine Chemicals

Buhnen

Dymax

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Uniseal

BASF SE

Covestro

Pidilite Industries

Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd.

Adhesives Technologies Inc

Alfa International Corp.

American Chemical Inc

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Collano Adhesives AG

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Non-Reactive

1.4.3 Reactive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Company Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.3 H.B. Fuller Co.

12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Co. Corporation Information

12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Co. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Co. Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Co. Recent Development

12.4 Huntsman Corp.

12.4.1 Huntsman Corp. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Huntsman Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Huntsman Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Huntsman Corp. Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.4.5 Huntsman Corp. Recent Development

12.5 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

12.5.1 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.5.5 Arkema Group (Bostik SA) Recent Development

12.6 Sika AG

12.6.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sika AG Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.6.5 Sika AG Recent Development

12.7 Kleiberit

12.7.1 Kleiberit Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kleiberit Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kleiberit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kleiberit Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.7.5 Kleiberit Recent Development

12.8 Franklin International

12.8.1 Franklin International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Franklin International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Franklin International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Franklin International Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.8.5 Franklin International Recent Development

12.9 DIC Corp.

12.9.1 DIC Corp. Corporation Information

12.9.2 DIC Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DIC Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DIC Corp. Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.9.5 DIC Corp. Recent Development

12.10 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

12.10.1 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Corporation Information

12.10.2 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Products Offered

12.10.5 ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.) Recent Development

12.12 Lord Corp.

12.12.1 Lord Corp. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lord Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lord Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Lord Corp. Products Offered

12.12.5 Lord Corp. Recent Development

12.13 TEX Year Fine Chemicals

12.13.1 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

12.13.2 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Products Offered

12.13.5 TEX Year Fine Chemicals Recent Development

12.14 Buhnen

12.14.1 Buhnen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Buhnen Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Buhnen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Buhnen Products Offered

12.14.5 Buhnen Recent Development

12.15 Dymax

12.15.1 Dymax Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Dymax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Dymax Products Offered

12.15.5 Dymax Recent Development

12.16 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

12.16.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information

12.16.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

12.16.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Development

12.17 Uniseal

12.17.1 Uniseal Corporation Information

12.17.2 Uniseal Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Uniseal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Uniseal Products Offered

12.17.5 Uniseal Recent Development

12.18 BASF SE

12.18.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.18.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 BASF SE Products Offered

12.18.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.19 Covestro

12.19.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.19.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Covestro Products Offered

12.19.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.20 Pidilite Industries

12.20.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Pidilite Industries Products Offered

12.20.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development

12.21 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd.

12.21.1 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Products Offered

12.21.5 Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.22 Adhesives Technologies Inc

12.22.1 Adhesives Technologies Inc Corporation Information

12.22.2 Adhesives Technologies Inc Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Adhesives Technologies Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Adhesives Technologies Inc Products Offered

12.22.5 Adhesives Technologies Inc Recent Development

12.23 Alfa International Corp.

12.23.1 Alfa International Corp. Corporation Information

12.23.2 Alfa International Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Alfa International Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Alfa International Corp. Products Offered

12.23.5 Alfa International Corp. Recent Development

12.24 American Chemical Inc

12.24.1 American Chemical Inc Corporation Information

12.24.2 American Chemical Inc Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 American Chemical Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 American Chemical Inc Products Offered

12.24.5 American Chemical Inc Recent Development

12.25 Delo Industrial Adhesives

12.25.1 Delo Industrial Adhesives Corporation Information

12.25.2 Delo Industrial Adhesives Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Delo Industrial Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Delo Industrial Adhesives Products Offered

12.25.5 Delo Industrial Adhesives Recent Development

12.26 Collano Adhesives AG

12.26.1 Collano Adhesives AG Corporation Information

12.26.2 Collano Adhesives AG Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Collano Adhesives AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Collano Adhesives AG Products Offered

12.26.5 Collano Adhesives AG Recent Development

…

