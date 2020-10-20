Global and United States Scandium Market 2020-2027 | In Depth Analysis on Growth, Trends, and Business Outlook

Ameco Research indicates that the global and United States Scandium market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish.

The global and United States Scandium report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Scandium report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global and United States Scandium market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Alloy

Metal

Compounds

Segment by Application

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

The major vendors covered:

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and United States Scandium Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scandium Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Scandium Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Scandium Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alloy

1.4.3 Metal

1.4.4 Compounds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Scandium Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys

1.5.3 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.5.4 Lasers

1.5.5 SOFCs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scandium Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Scandium Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Scandium Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Scandium, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Scandium Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Scandium Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Scandium Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Scandium Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Scandium Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Scandium Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Scandium Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Scandium Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Scandium Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Scandium Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Scandium Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Scandium Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Scandium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Scandium Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Scandium Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Scandium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Scandium Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Scandium Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Scandium Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Scandium Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Scandium Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Scandium Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Scandium Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Scandium Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Scandium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Scandium Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Scandium Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Scandium Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Scandium Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Scandium Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Scandium Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Scandium Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Scandium Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Scandium Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Scandium Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Scandium Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Scandium Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Scandium Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Scandium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Scandium Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Scandium Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Scandium Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Scandium Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Scandium Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Scandium Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Scandium Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Scandium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Scandium Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Scandium Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Scandium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Scandium Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Scandium Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Scandium Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Scandium Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Scandium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Scandium Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Scandium Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Scandium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Scandium Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Scandium Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Scandium Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Scandium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Scandium Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Scandium Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Scandium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Scandium Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Scandium Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Scandium Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Scandium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Scandium Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Scandium Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Rusal

12.1.1 Rusal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rusal Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Rusal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Rusal Scandium Products Offered

12.1.5 Rusal Recent Development

12.2 Stanford Materials Corp.

12.2.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Products Offered

12.2.5 Stanford Materials Corp. Recent Development

12.3 Metallica Minerals

12.3.1 Metallica Minerals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Metallica Minerals Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Metallica Minerals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Metallica Minerals Scandium Products Offered

12.3.5 Metallica Minerals Recent Development

12.4 Platina Resources Ltd.

12.4.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Platina Resources Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Scandium Products Offered

12.4.5 Platina Resources Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 Scandium International Mining Corp.

12.5.1 Scandium International Mining Corp. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Scandium International Mining Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Scandium International Mining Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Scandium International Mining Corp. Scandium Products Offered

12.5.5 Scandium International Mining Corp. Recent Development

12.6 DNI Metals Inc.

12.6.1 DNI Metals Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 DNI Metals Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DNI Metals Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DNI Metals Inc. Scandium Products Offered

12.6.5 DNI Metals Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Great Western Minerals Group

12.7.1 Great Western Minerals Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Great Western Minerals Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Great Western Minerals Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Great Western Minerals Group Scandium Products Offered

12.7.5 Great Western Minerals Group Recent Development

12.8 Intermix-met

12.8.1 Intermix-met Corporation Information

12.8.2 Intermix-met Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intermix-met Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Intermix-met Scandium Products Offered

12.8.5 Intermix-met Recent Development

12.9 CODOS

12.9.1 CODOS Corporation Information

12.9.2 CODOS Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CODOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 CODOS Scandium Products Offered

12.9.5 CODOS Recent Development

12.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

12.10.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Scandium Products Offered

12.10.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.12 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

12.12.1 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Corporation Information

12.12.2 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Products Offered

12.12.5 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Recent Development

12.13 Ganzhou Kemingrui

12.13.1 Ganzhou Kemingrui Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ganzhou Kemingrui Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ganzhou Kemingrui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Ganzhou Kemingrui Products Offered

12.13.5 Ganzhou Kemingrui Recent Development

…

