Global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2020-2027
Ameco Research indicates that the global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish.
The global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Water Reducing Agents
Waterproofing Agents
Accelerating Agents
Air-entraining Agents
Retarding Agents
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential and Infrastructure
The major vendors covered:
BASF
Grace
SIKA
Fosroc
DowDuPont
Mapei
Rpm International
Hangdy Chemicals
Jiangsu Bote
Shandong Wanshan
Jilong Chemical
KZJ New Materials Group
Redwall
Kelong Fine Chemical
Shenzhen Wushan
Chryso-Group
Pidilite Industries
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Water Reducing Agents
1.4.3 Waterproofing Agents
1.4.4 Accelerating Agents
1.4.5 Air-entraining Agents
1.4.6 Retarding Agents
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Non-residential and Infrastructure
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 BASF High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 Grace
12.2.1 Grace Corporation Information
12.2.2 Grace Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Grace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Grace High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.2.5 Grace Recent Development
12.3 SIKA
12.3.1 SIKA Corporation Information
12.3.2 SIKA Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SIKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 SIKA High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.3.5 SIKA Recent Development
12.4 Fosroc
12.4.1 Fosroc Corporation Information
12.4.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fosroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Fosroc High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.4.5 Fosroc Recent Development
12.5 DowDuPont
12.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 DowDuPont High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.6 Mapei
12.6.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mapei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mapei High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.6.5 Mapei Recent Development
12.7 Rpm International
12.7.1 Rpm International Corporation Information
12.7.2 Rpm International Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rpm International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Rpm International High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.7.5 Rpm International Recent Development
12.8 Hangdy Chemicals
12.8.1 Hangdy Chemicals Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hangdy Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hangdy Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Hangdy Chemicals High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.8.5 Hangdy Chemicals Recent Development
12.9 Jiangsu Bote
12.9.1 Jiangsu Bote Corporation Information
12.9.2 Jiangsu Bote Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Jiangsu Bote Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Jiangsu Bote High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.9.5 Jiangsu Bote Recent Development
12.10 Shandong Wanshan
12.10.1 Shandong Wanshan Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shandong Wanshan Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Shandong Wanshan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Shandong Wanshan High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered
12.10.5 Shandong Wanshan Recent Development
12.12 KZJ New Materials Group
12.12.1 KZJ New Materials Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 KZJ New Materials Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 KZJ New Materials Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 KZJ New Materials Group Products Offered
12.12.5 KZJ New Materials Group Recent Development
12.13 Redwall
12.13.1 Redwall Corporation Information
12.13.2 Redwall Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Redwall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Redwall Products Offered
12.13.5 Redwall Recent Development
12.14 Kelong Fine Chemical
12.14.1 Kelong Fine Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kelong Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Kelong Fine Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Kelong Fine Chemical Products Offered
12.14.5 Kelong Fine Chemical Recent Development
12.15 Shenzhen Wushan
12.15.1 Shenzhen Wushan Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shenzhen Wushan Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Shenzhen Wushan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Shenzhen Wushan Products Offered
12.15.5 Shenzhen Wushan Recent Development
12.16 Chryso-Group
12.16.1 Chryso-Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Chryso-Group Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Chryso-Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Chryso-Group Products Offered
12.16.5 Chryso-Group Recent Development
12.17 Pidilite Industries
12.17.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information
12.17.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Pidilite Industries Products Offered
12.17.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development
…
