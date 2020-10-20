Global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2020-2027

Ameco Research indicates that the global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish.

The global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Water Reducing Agents

Waterproofing Agents

Accelerating Agents

Air-entraining Agents

Retarding Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential and Infrastructure



The major vendors covered:

BASF

Grace

SIKA

Fosroc

DowDuPont

Mapei

Rpm International

Hangdy Chemicals

Jiangsu Bote

Shandong Wanshan

Jilong Chemical

KZJ New Materials Group

Redwall

Kelong Fine Chemical

Shenzhen Wushan

Chryso-Group

Pidilite Industries

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Reducing Agents

1.4.3 Waterproofing Agents

1.4.4 Accelerating Agents

1.4.5 Air-entraining Agents

1.4.6 Retarding Agents

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential and Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Grace

12.2.1 Grace Corporation Information

12.2.2 Grace Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Grace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Grace High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.2.5 Grace Recent Development

12.3 SIKA

12.3.1 SIKA Corporation Information

12.3.2 SIKA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SIKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SIKA High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.3.5 SIKA Recent Development

12.4 Fosroc

12.4.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fosroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Fosroc High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.4.5 Fosroc Recent Development

12.5 DowDuPont

12.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DowDuPont High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.6 Mapei

12.6.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mapei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mapei High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.6.5 Mapei Recent Development

12.7 Rpm International

12.7.1 Rpm International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rpm International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rpm International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Rpm International High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.7.5 Rpm International Recent Development

12.8 Hangdy Chemicals

12.8.1 Hangdy Chemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hangdy Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hangdy Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Hangdy Chemicals High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.8.5 Hangdy Chemicals Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Bote

12.9.1 Jiangsu Bote Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Bote Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Bote Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Bote High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Bote Recent Development

12.10 Shandong Wanshan

12.10.1 Shandong Wanshan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Wanshan Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Wanshan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shandong Wanshan High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Products Offered

12.10.5 Shandong Wanshan Recent Development

12.12 KZJ New Materials Group

12.12.1 KZJ New Materials Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 KZJ New Materials Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 KZJ New Materials Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 KZJ New Materials Group Products Offered

12.12.5 KZJ New Materials Group Recent Development

12.13 Redwall

12.13.1 Redwall Corporation Information

12.13.2 Redwall Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Redwall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Redwall Products Offered

12.13.5 Redwall Recent Development

12.14 Kelong Fine Chemical

12.14.1 Kelong Fine Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kelong Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Kelong Fine Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Kelong Fine Chemical Products Offered

12.14.5 Kelong Fine Chemical Recent Development

12.15 Shenzhen Wushan

12.15.1 Shenzhen Wushan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenzhen Wushan Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shenzhen Wushan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shenzhen Wushan Products Offered

12.15.5 Shenzhen Wushan Recent Development

12.16 Chryso-Group

12.16.1 Chryso-Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Chryso-Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Chryso-Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Chryso-Group Products Offered

12.16.5 Chryso-Group Recent Development

12.17 Pidilite Industries

12.17.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

12.17.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Pidilite Industries Products Offered

12.17.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development

…

