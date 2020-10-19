FMI Updates Geocells Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

3D geocells are gaining paramount importance in the infrastructure industry, where 3D cellular confinement systems are being leveraged in various applications such as channel protection and cellular slope protection, especially during road construction. Furthermore, with increasing demand for cellular stabilization systems in reducing vibrations caused by the vehicular movement on roads, the global market for geocells is expected to witness healthy growth.

Leading market players are capitalizing on the increased awareness about soil erosion protection, which is triggering end users to adopt sustainable infrastructure development practices through the adoption of high strength geocells. In the coming years, a substantial rise in adoption of reinforcement geocells in road embankment is expected to boost growth of the global geocells market.

This Future Market Insights Report examines the ‘Geocells’ market for the period 2015 – 2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global geocells market. The installation rate of geocells for infrastructure development and construction activities is now increasing at considerable pace in developing economies across the globe.

Geocells also known as cellular confinement systems are three dimensional mats resembling honey comb structure usually made of high density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester or other polymeric alloys. These are used in construction sector primarily for earth reinforcement, slope protection, channel protection, load support and tree root protection. Geocells are subset of geosynthetics market and are estimated to represent around 5.6% share in terms of volume consumption in overall geosynthetics market.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market the report is categorically split under three sections namely: market analysis by applications, material types and regions. The report analyses the global geocells market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Square Meter)

The report starts with an overview of construction sector output across the globe. In the same section, FMI covers the geocells market performance in terms of consumption and revenue. This section also includes FMI’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on applications and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years.

Applications covered in the report include:

Earth Reinforcement

Load Support

Channel Protection

Slope Protection

Tree Root Protection

The next section of the report analyses the market based on material type and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years.

Material types covered in the report include:

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester

Other polymeric alloys

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years.

Regions covered in the report include:

Asia Pacific

North America

Western Europe

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of geocells per square meter across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by applications, material type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume of geocells system. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of geosynthetics (parent) market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the geocells market.

As previously highlighted, the market for geocells is split into various sub categories based on region, material type and applications. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in geocells market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of geocells market by regions, material type and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global geocells market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth &performance of geocells, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, geocells market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in geocells product portfolio and key differentiators.

