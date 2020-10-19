Global and United States Bio-Surfactant Market Prognosticated for a Stunning Growth by 2027
Global and United States Bio-Surfactant Market report delivers statistical overview on growth factors driving or restraining the market with top manufacturers forecasted till 2027.
The global and United States Bio-Surfactant report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Bio-Surfactant report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global and United States Bio-Surfactant market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Glycolipids
Fat Peptide
Lipoprotein
Other
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Environmental Protection
Other
The major vendors covered:
AkzoNobel N.V.
Air Products and Chemicals
BASF SE
Clariant
Klk Oleo
Evonik Industries
StEPAn Company
Huntsman Corporation
KAO Corporation
DowDuPont
Croda International PLC
Solvay
Enaspol A.S.
Unger Fabrikker A.S
Aarti Industries
Sialco Materials
Oxiteno
Galaxy Surfactants
ECO Group
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and United States Bio-Surfactant Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Surfactant Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Bio-Surfactant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Glycolipids
1.4.3 Fat Peptide
1.4.4 Lipoprotein
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Environmental Protection
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Bio-Surfactant, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Bio-Surfactant Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Bio-Surfactant Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Bio-Surfactant Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bio-Surfactant Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Surfactant Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Bio-Surfactant Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Bio-Surfactant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bio-Surfactant Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-Surfactant Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Surfactant Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Bio-Surfactant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Bio-Surfactant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Bio-Surfactant Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Bio-Surfactant Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bio-Surfactant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bio-Surfactant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bio-Surfactant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Bio-Surfactant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Bio-Surfactant Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Bio-Surfactant Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Bio-Surfactant Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Bio-Surfactant Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Bio-Surfactant Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Bio-Surfactant Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Bio-Surfactant Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Bio-Surfactant Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Bio-Surfactant Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Bio-Surfactant Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Bio-Surfactant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Bio-Surfactant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Bio-Surfactant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Bio-Surfactant Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Bio-Surfactant Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Bio-Surfactant Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Bio-Surfactant Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Bio-Surfactant Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Bio-Surfactant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Bio-Surfactant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Bio-Surfactant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Bio-Surfactant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bio-Surfactant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Bio-Surfactant Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Bio-Surfactant Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bio-Surfactant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Bio-Surfactant Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Bio-Surfactant Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Surfactant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Surfactant Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Surfactant Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bio-Surfactant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Bio-Surfactant Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Surfactant Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Surfactant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Surfactant Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Surfactant Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Surfactant Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AkzoNobel N.V.
12.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Corporation Information
12.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Development
12.2 Air Products and Chemicals
12.2.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information
12.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air Products and Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Air Products and Chemicals Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.2.5 Air Products and Chemicals Recent Development
12.3 BASF SE
12.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
12.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 BASF SE Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development
12.4 Clariant
12.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information
12.4.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Clariant Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.4.5 Clariant Recent Development
12.5 Klk Oleo
12.5.1 Klk Oleo Corporation Information
12.5.2 Klk Oleo Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Klk Oleo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Klk Oleo Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.5.5 Klk Oleo Recent Development
12.6 Evonik Industries
12.6.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information
12.6.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Evonik Industries Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.6.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development
12.7 StEPAn Company
12.7.1 StEPAn Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 StEPAn Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 StEPAn Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 StEPAn Company Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.7.5 StEPAn Company Recent Development
12.8 Huntsman Corporation
12.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Huntsman Corporation Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.8.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development
12.9 KAO Corporation
12.9.1 KAO Corporation Corporation Information
12.9.2 KAO Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 KAO Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 KAO Corporation Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.9.5 KAO Corporation Recent Development
12.10 DowDuPont
12.10.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.10.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 DowDuPont Bio-Surfactant Products Offered
12.10.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.12 Solvay
12.12.1 Solvay Corporation Information
12.12.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Solvay Products Offered
12.12.5 Solvay Recent Development
12.13 Enaspol A.S.
12.13.1 Enaspol A.S. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Enaspol A.S. Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Enaspol A.S. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Enaspol A.S. Products Offered
12.13.5 Enaspol A.S. Recent Development
12.14 Unger Fabrikker A.S
12.14.1 Unger Fabrikker A.S Corporation Information
12.14.2 Unger Fabrikker A.S Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Unger Fabrikker A.S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Unger Fabrikker A.S Products Offered
12.14.5 Unger Fabrikker A.S Recent Development
12.15 Aarti Industries
12.15.1 Aarti Industries Corporation Information
12.15.2 Aarti Industries Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Aarti Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Aarti Industries Products Offered
12.15.5 Aarti Industries Recent Development
12.16 Sialco Materials
12.16.1 Sialco Materials Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sialco Materials Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Sialco Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Sialco Materials Products Offered
12.16.5 Sialco Materials Recent Development
12.17 Oxiteno
12.17.1 Oxiteno Corporation Information
12.17.2 Oxiteno Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Oxiteno Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Oxiteno Products Offered
12.17.5 Oxiteno Recent Development
12.18 Galaxy Surfactants
12.18.1 Galaxy Surfactants Corporation Information
12.18.2 Galaxy Surfactants Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Galaxy Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Galaxy Surfactants Products Offered
12.18.5 Galaxy Surfactants Recent Development
12.19 ECO Group
12.19.1 ECO Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 ECO Group Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 ECO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 ECO Group Products Offered
12.19.5 ECO Group Recent Development
…
